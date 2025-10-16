Cairo, Egypt – Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment announced the launch of TamaraHaus, a reimagined early 20th century Neo-Renaissance landmark building that now serves as Downtown Cairo’s newest creative and cultural destination. Operated by Alchemy Experience, the project brings together design, art, retail, F&B, and hospitality, positioning itself as a vibrant hub for culture, lifestyle, and community.

TamaraHaus was recently awarded the 2025 Best Practices in Architectural and Urban Heritage Preservation Award, one of Egypt’s highest recognitions for cultural conservation, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and overseen by the National Organization for Urban Harmony. The distinction places it among the most celebrated heritage projects in Egypt, as it directly contributes to the ambition of transforming Downtown Cairo into a stage for world-class cultural and architectural renewal.

The inauguration ceremony, which also unveiled the award plaque, was attended by President of the National Organization for Urban Harmony Eng. Mohamed Abu Saada, as well as members of the jury committee, officials, architects, and members of Cairo’s cultural and design community.

Renamed ‘TamaraHaus’ and situated at 17 Gawad Hosny Street, the historic Abdul-Aziz Radwan Bey Building was originally completed in 1910 and restored by Al Ismaelia following its acquisition in 2009. It has been meticulously preserved through a context-driven architectural process, safeguarding the building’s historic elements while introducing contemporary design interventions suited to Downtown Cairo today.

“TamaraHaus carries forward Al Ismaelia’s goal of bringing life back into Downtown Cairo through places that are active, welcoming, and connected to the city’s rhythm,” said Karim Shafei, Chairman and CEO of Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment. “Working with Alchemy Group added a unique layer of creativity and sensibility to the project, shaping it into a destination that blends architecture, design, food, and culture under one roof. Every space within TamaraHaus was created to bring people together; to meet, work, share ideas, and experience Downtown in a way that feels both authentic and alive.”

As part of the project, Al Ismaelia and Alchemy Group carried out extensive technical works to restore and modernize the building while safeguarding its architectural integrity. The scope included full structural repairs, the renovation of common areas and staircases, and the careful removal of unsightly additions such as external AC units to reinstate uniform façades. The façades were also enhanced with a bespoke lighting design, while new double-glass windows were installed across the building to ensure sound and heat insulation. A new elevator was introduced and the main staircase extended to the rooftop, which now houses a newly constructed restaurant overlooking Downtown Cairo’s skyline. The project further upgraded all building infrastructure, including water supply, sewage, electricity, natural gas, and AC systems, and implemented full roof insulation for water and heat protection.

At the heart of TamaraHaus is Tchai, an intimate teahouse and courtyard that unites cuisine, culture, and community. Looking ahead to 2026, the property will evolve into a landmark of boutique hospitality with 28 suites, a dedicated fitness studio, and a rooftop restaurant that frames the grandeur of Downtown Cairo’s skyline against the night sky.

TamaraHaus also reflects the long-standing partnership between Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment and Alchemy Group, whose joint projects have consistently merged architecture, design, and cultural programming to reposition Downtown Cairo as a hub of creativity and heritage-led hospitality. Together, they have given rise to a series of destinations that transform Downtown into a cultural address of choice for both Egyptians and international visitors. As an evolving space, TamaraHaus will soon introduce a department store and an experiential creative hub, while also housing product brands Analogue and Kyme Toys. It will host a design showcase by some of Egypt’s most renowned design houses.

“With TamaraHaus, we wanted to bring new life to a building that already carried so much history,” said Karim Mekhtigian, Founder of Alchemy Group. “Our role was to respect its original spirit while opening it up to contemporary experiences. It’s a place where design, culture, and community meet and where Downtown Cairo’s past and present can speak to each other. Working alongside Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment on this project has been a tremendous opportunity; what they do in Downtown is unlike anything else in Egypt, and it is inspiring to be part of a team that is genuinely reviving the heart of the city.”

The launch of TamaraHaus marks a milestone in Al Ismaelia’s broader strategy to expand its Downtown portfolio from 25 to 50 restored properties by 2027, supported by an EGP 300 million allocation for 2025 developments and a planned USD 50-100 million capital increase. It also responds to Alchemy Experience's vision of creating multisensory experiences transcending traditional boundaries, blurring the lines between architecture, gastronomy, hospitality, design, lifestyle, retail, and F&B.

Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment, founded in 2008, is Egypt’s first private company dedicated to the adaptive reuse of Downtown Cairo’s historic buildings. Today, the company owns 25 heritage properties across 85,000 square meters, with a target of expanding its portfolio to 50 properties by 2027. Its projects have become landmarks of heritage-led regeneration, including Consoleya, a creative business hub; Cinema Radio, reactivated as a cultural and commercial venue; La Viennoise, home to the boutique hotel Mazeej Balad; and the revitalized Kodak, Farida, and Layal buildings. Through these initiatives, Al Ismaelia has positioned Downtown Cairo as a vibrant hub for business, culture, and hospitality, attracting 2-3 million visitors annually and creating lasting cultural and economic value for the city.

Alchemy Experience - born out of Alchemy Group, a leading design firm in the region - was founded in 2022 by Karim Mekhtigian, Mohamed Fares, and Eman Hussein. The brand offers a unique fusion of spatial codes, lifestyle, products, hospitality and experiential journeys. As part of the company’s experiences, the brand introduces a range of exclusive products, each meticulously crafted to complement its environment. In doing so, it offers immersive journeys where the extraordinary becomes the everyday, redefining how one engages with space, design, and culture. Some of Alchemy Experience’s most renowned projects include CHAR Gouna, The King’s Feast, BARTEN Gouna and Masyaf, and TamaraHaus.