Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the wholesome food products sector and a global leader in halal foods, announced its return to the Omani market, marking a key milestone in the brand's regional expansion after the recent repositioning that celebrates “Food is a Blessing”.

Al Islami products are now available in all major supermarkets and hypermarkets across Oman. The reentry to the market comes as part of a broader regional strategy anchored in providing the highest quality halal and nutritious frozen foods, that celebrates food as a source of joy, togetherness, and well-being.

Al Islami products are created to address the evolving needs of modern consumers who are looking for convenience and responsibly sourced ingredients. Each product by Al Islami upholds the highest halal standards, and are made from hand-slaughtered, never stunned, and has no added hormones in poultry and meat.

Commenting on the expansion, Sharon Jabbour, Marketing Director at Al Islami Foods, said, “Al Islami’s return to Oman is much more than a commercial expansion; it is a revival of a cherished relationship with Omani consumers, many of whom remember us as a trusted Halal brand bringing uncompromising quality and taste.”

“Our products are designed to meet the evolving needs of fast-paced lifestyles of modern households, transforming the way individuals experience meals together. Oman has always held a special place in our story, and we’re thrilled to reenter the hearts and kitchens of Omani families,” she added.

As the company continues to grow across borders, its vision remains centered on enriching lives and reinforcing the idea that food is more than sustenance—it is a means to gather, share, and celebrate.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami:

Founded in Dubai in 1981 by Haj Saeed Lootah, Al Islami Foods is a leading halal food manufacturer dedicated to delivering wholesome, innovative, and culturally rooted food products. The brand's legacy is grounded in the values of purity, health, and giving back to the community.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and Real halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

