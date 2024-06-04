Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in wholesome halal poultry, meat & snacking food products and awarded top Halal Food Brand in the OIC countries, has announced the latest edition of the "Everyone is a Winner" campaign, this time in collaboration with Lulu. The ongoing competition runs from 24th May to 4th July 2024 and shoppers at Lulu outlets across the UAE will have guaranteed prize to be won and also have the chance to win exciting grand prizes and even gold bars and coins, setting them up for a perfect summer surprise.

In this unique promotion, customers who purchase a selection of Al Islami products worth AED 50 or more will be eligible for guaranteed giveaways and a lucky draw for grand prize. To participate, customers need to hand in their receipt at any Lulu Customer Happiness Centre to receive a scratch card. Each scratch card guarantees a prize that can be redeemed in- store, ensuring every participant is a winner.

For those eyeing the grand prizes, including the 28.35 gm gold bar, the 7.77 gm gold coins, or the SHARP freezers full of Al Islami products, the process is straightforward. Customers can scan the QR code on their scratch card, fill out their contact details and receipt number online and are needed to ‘like and follow’ Al Islami on Facebook and Instagram to enter a digital lucky draw. The more Al Islami products purchased, the higher the chances of winning the grand prizes.

Commenting on the return of the campaign, Zubair Ahmad, Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods, said: “We are delighted to bring back the 'Everyone is a Winner' campaign, this time with Lulu. This campaign celebrates the loyalty of our customers and our commitment to nutritious and quality halal products. We want all our customers shopping at Lulu to have the best surprises this summer. That's why there are no "better luck next time" coupons, and everyone is guaranteed to win prizes. It’s our way of appreciating them for choosing Al Islami. We are excited to create more smiles and hope that this time the campaign will be even more successful."

The results of the digital lucky draw will be announced on Al Islami's social media pages, and the prizes will be distributed at selected Lulu branches in August 2024. In the last edition of the campaign, which was organised in collaboration with Union Coop, one winner was awarded a gold bar and ten winners were awarded gold coins.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

