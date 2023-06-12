Kuwait: Al Hamra Real Estate Co. hosted a series of events in May encompassing a wide range of activities, including fitness, learning, art, and culture. These events align with the company’s corporate goal of engaging the community in enriching ways.

One notable highlight was the exhilarating 'Peak Race,' a vertical marathon that attracted hundreds of participants racing to the 55th floor of the Business Tower. Organized in partnership with Up Sports Management, the founders of the first local vertical race in Kuwait, this event served as an inspiration for the athletic and active sports community. Participants were challenged to test their strength, perseverance, and endurance. Winners in the men's, women's, and teams' categories were awarded cash prizes of KD 500, KD 300, and KD 200.

On May 20th, Al Hamra collaborated with TEDx Kuwait City to dedicate a day to the empowerment of youth, women, and entrepreneurs. The event brought together a diverse lineup of local leaders from various fields who shared their experiences and insights. The Sky Lobby of Al Hamra's Business Tower provided an exceptional setting, attracting a substantial turnout of audiences from different age groups and backgrounds eager to engage with the speakers. Topics ranged from Kuwaiti startups, gender gap discussions, architecture, to artificial intelligence in banking, and more.

Al Hamra also proudly co-sponsored the closing ceremony of the 10th edition of the Porsche Club Kuwait Photography Contest alongside the Germany Embassy. The exhibition that took place from April 28th to May 13th at Al Hamra Shopping Center, showcased a collection of captivating photos and limited models of different Porsches. Car enthusiasts and professional photography enthusiasts alike were drawn to the exhibition. The winners were honored in a ceremony attended by Mr. Frank Neumann, Chargé d'Affaires to the German Embassy, and a representative from Al Hamra.

Lastly, Al Hamra Shopping Center hosted "The Art of Textile Weaving" program in collaboration with the Al-Sadu Society, promoting the preservation of traditional manual weaving skills and nurturing a deep appreciation for cultural heritage among future generations. The event was recognized by UNESCO as the first Arab file on “good safeguarding practices”.

Al Hamra Real Estate Co.'s diverse range of activities in May reflects their commitment to supporting and enabling the local community, while spreading awareness about various important topics. From the thrilling 'Peak Race' to the empowering TEDx Kuwait City collaboration, the sponsorship of the Porsche Club Kuwait Photography Contest, and the promotion of traditional textile weaving through the Al-Sadu Society, Al Hamra actively engages in initiatives that inspire, educate, and preserve cultural heritage. These activities exemplify the company's values of community support, knowledge sharing, and fostering a sense of togetherness. By creating meaningful experiences, Al Hamra continues to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals in Kuwait and beyond.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying a proud legacy as the iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in Real Estate Management. Providing office space for a wide range of business activities, its widely acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper at 413m high & 80 levels and stands as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district that enables people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center serves as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots new premium brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts while serving as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as the Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing work spaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ for the 10 year category of 2011 projects completion by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

To discover how Al Hamra is reshaping the business networking community, the society through its national movements, and maintaining its trademark of guaranteeing diversity in its offerings, please visit www.alhamra.com.kw or @alhamratower.

