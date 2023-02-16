Further exemplifying Falcon Island's attribute of reimagining exclusive island living, the company releases standalone 4-5-bedroom sea view and 3-4-bedroom canal view villas within the range of AED 6.5M to 10 million and AED 3M to 4M respectively

Enabling works on both islands started and the project is expected to be completed within two years.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the release of the remaining inventory on Falcon Island which includes the premium 4–5-bedroom standalone sea-view and 3–4-bedroom canal view villas. This comes on the heels of the successful sale of all 2 and 3-bedroom homes on both North and South Islands, demonstrating the project’s value proposition, trust in Al Hamra and growing appeal of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. With an upsurge in demand for villas and townhouses in safe destinations away from the metropolises and the busy city lives, the buyers are keen to invest in Al Hamra’s exclusive island living project for their first homes as well as seasonal and second homes in the nature Emirate.

Catering to the soaring demand for competitively priced beachside and waterfront homes, the newly released inventory of 3 and 4-bedroom canal view villas are priced between AED 3 to 4 million, while the 4 and 5-bedroom sea-view villas are priced between AED 6.5 million to AED 10 million, offering excellent value for money and long-term returns.

Located within a 3-mile growth corridor of Ras Al Khaimah in the fully integrated community of Al Hamra Village, Falcon Island is in the close proximity of Wynn Resort, the upcoming first of its kind gaming and integrated resort in the Middle East and North Africa region. With open landscaped spaces and expansive frontages that let in the light on canal or ocean views, these elegantly designed contemporary villas aim to deliver a lifestyle that surpasses all previous developments in the Emirate.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: “Falcon Island, since its launch, has been serving as an investor magnet, further reaffirming the growing appetite for premium exclusive island living and Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of choice for investing, living, and playing among regional and global buyers. We have been witnessing a continual shift in the investor demand in waterfront developments and designing projects in response to our customer’s evolving needs provides us an edge, attracting both end-users and investors.

The Falcon Island development builds on Al Hamra’s legacy of leading the phenomenal transformation of Ras Al Khaimah into a sought-after destination for living, working, leisure, and investment under its ambitious five-year roadmap that seeks to drive sustained growth in the Emirate through strategic developments.

The exclusive freehold island living project is slated to be completed within two years. Enabling works began on site in September and while the groundwork on North Island has finished ahead of schedule, work on South Island is also progressing well. The infrastructure works package for the project was awarded in January 2023 and the main works package will be awarded in February.

As investor interest in Falcon Island continues to grow at an accelerated pace, the release of the new collection of villas, gives buyers in the UAE and around the globe a final opportunity to own a family home in a secure, exclusive, and vibrant community that redefines island living.

-Ends-

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations and plans to drive sustained growth by expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimising retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike. Follow Al Hamra on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more updates.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one-third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 107 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, a straightforward business set-up, and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle, and travel.

www.rakmediaoffice.ae

Media Contacts:

Nivine William | Atrayee Choudhury

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | atrayee.choudhury@bcw-global.com