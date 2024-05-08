Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah will comprise 43 ultra-luxury residences, penthouses, and sky palaces. The development promises unparalleled living experiences with palatial interiors, stunning views, and world-class private services all within the iconic Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah resort.

This new project is the first Waldorf Astoria Residences as part of a managed resort in the UAE, showcasing Al Hamra’s legacy, commitment, and expertise in bringing the finest lifestyle experiences to Ras Al Khaimah, further boosting the Emirate’s growth and appeal.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Al Hamra, the premier lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, proudly announces the launch of Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah, set to open in 2026. This landmark development marks the debut of the first Waldorf Astoria Residences as part of a managed resort in the UAE, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the Northern Emirates.

Located within the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah resort, the branded residences will feature 43 exclusive luxury homes. A unique private resident lounge on the 16th floor will overlook the Arabian Gulf, featuring a skylight terrace, cigar salon, a custom-designed wine storage and tasting room, a lounge and private dining rooms. In addition to enjoying the resort's renowned food and beverage offerings and expansive leisure and recreational facilities, resident owners will have access to a private spa facility featuring state-of-the-art fitness and recovery amenities, round-the-clock personal trainers, a golf simulation room, a private theatre, a pet grooming center and on-call concierge services. Al Hamra’s legacy and expertise in delivering exceptional lifestyle experiences in the region will be complemented by Waldorf Astoria’s world-class quality and amenities, promising a living experience marked by timeless elegance.

The project will redefine prestigious living, with thoughtfully curated furnishings, various private amenities, and signature residence owner benefits. The development’s palatial interiors are also paired with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and Al Hamra Golf Course.

Each home has been fitted with a harmonious blend of natural materials, wood and marble elements to create an atmosphere of contemporary sophistication with undertones of coastal luxury.

Spacious terraces, dedicated concierge closets, multiple kitchen areas and sophisticated smart home technology all add to the appeal of the residences, which are set apart by their user-friendly design that caters to the preferences of discerning residents.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “Launching the Waldorf Astoria Residences in Ras Al Khaimah reflects a growing preference for high-end luxury living and exclusive services in the Northern Emirates. This highlights increasing confidence from global investors in the Emirate's progress and desire to make it their home. Al Hamra's expertise in delivering innovative lifestyle experiences in Ras Al Khaimah, combined with Waldorf Astoria’s timeless luxury and service, will lead to the delivery of a one-of-a-kind world-class product. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah is poised to become a prestigious address not only in the Emirate but globally. Al Hamra, as a holding company, has a reputation for optimising its assets to provide the finest experiences to residents and visitors alike.”

“Al Hamra's partnership with Hilton reaffirms our continuous dedication to providing Ras Al Khaimah with unparalleled, luxurious, and distinctive experiences, aligning with our five-year growth strategy. The launch of Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah strengthens our position as a premium lifestyle developer and real estate investment company, contributing to the economic and touristic allure of Ras Al Khaimah within the UAE and the broader region," he added.

Dino Michael, Global Category Head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said: “This new development is another key milestone for Waldorf Astoria within the UAE. The debut of the residences will set a new benchmark for luxury residential projects and furthers Hilton's commitment to offering unparalleled experiences within the hospitality and real estate sector. This Ras Al Khaimah development joins upcoming branded residential projects under Hilton’s luxury portfolio across desirable destinations, including Athens, New York, Costa Rica and Downtown Dubai.”

With rising demand for luxury residential options from an increasingly international client base, Al Hamra continues to diversify its residential offerings to meet evolving preferences in the dynamic market. Al Hamra’s ongoing five-year plan – which contributes to the Emirate’s robust tourism strategy – further seeks to position the company at the forefront of change.

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth on the back of expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

Follow Al Hamra on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more updates.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank’s Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated ‘A’ by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.

www.rakmediaoffice.ae | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram.