Kuwait City: Stemming from its ambitious vision and clear strategy, Al Hamra Real Estate was recently honored with three ISO certifications (International Organization for Standardization) from Bureau Veritas (BV), a global authority in testing, inspection, and certification services which is accredited the by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). These certifications included ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 14001:2015 for Environment Management System (EMS), and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

The three certifications highlight Al Hamra Real Estate’s constant strive for excellence in line with its Enhancement Strategy, which has seen it effectively implement highly efficient and internationally recognized systems across multiple levels. They also signify the culmination of the company’s constant endeavour to streamline and refine its internal systems and processes to align with international standards. By demonstrating its strength across the key operational aspects of Quality, Health and Safety, and Environment (QHSE), Al Hamra Real Estate has demonstrated its corporate excellence, further solidifying its position as a leader in the business sector.

Commenting on this achieved excellence, Abrar Al Habeeb, Chief Administrative Officer and Acting General Manager of Al Hamra Real Estate, said: “As the owner of one of the most prominent and tallest skyscrapers in the region, we are honored by the recognition we have received through these certifications in relation to Quality, Health and Safety, and Environment. These three ISO certifications fall in line seamlessly with Al Hamra Real Estate’s Enhancement Strategy, which is supported by specific programmes, each developed with the aim of uplifting the brand and its standard of operations across various aspects. Aligned with this strategy, the ISO certifications are designed to drive the brand forward with its key pillars of reflecting best in class services, improving operational efficiency, differentiating Al Hamra through its competitive advantages, and building a unique long term operating model.”

Al Hamra Real Estate believes that upholding excellence in Quality, Environment, and Occupational Health and Safety is a social obligation that contributes positively to sustainable development, ensuring its enduring growth and prosperity.

The company’s ongoing efforts to establish the highest international quality standards, drawing upon its outstanding record of delivering quality, have gained favorable recognition in the regional and international markets. This is further bolstered by its expanding and growing operational capabilities.