The 318-waterfront apartment building is an extension of the existing Marina Residences with a starting price of AED 450,000

The modern and space efficient homes are located in the heart of the award-winning residential community of Al Hamra Village. The off-plan project comes with a limited-time offer under which investors can avail Al Hamra’s Live & Work package offering a 12-year UAE residency visa with a free trade license

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of Marina Residences Phase 3, a new 318-waterfront apartment building, in the heart of Al Hamra Village, the award-winning residential community that is renowned for its seafront and lagoon-view villas and apartments. An extension of Marina Residences, the popular midrise residential buildings, the new project will comprise studios and, one-, and two-bedroom apartments and comes after the completion of Phase 2 of Marina Residences in 2009.

At a starting price of AED 450,000, Marina Residences Phase 3 will be the first off-plan residential project to be fuelled by Al Hamra’s ‘Live & Work’ package. The limited offer which is valid for 6 months from the launch provides buyers with a 12-year UAE residency visa, a business license, and a partner visa with the option of availing the residency upon making a down payment of 20 percent of the total value.

“We have seen extraordinary investor appetite for premier lifestyle experiences, quality developments and world-class services. Ras Al Khaimah has a reputation of being one of the most liveable destinations in the world which has been reinforced by its inclusion in Time magazine’s list of the world’s 50 greatest places of 2022. We are thrilled to see people from across the world choosing Ras Al Khaimah and our developments for living, holidaying and investments. With the launch of Marina Phase 3, we are offering affordable options for those wanting to enjoy waterfront community living while having access to world-class amenities. Topping it with ‘Live & Work’ package gives them a freedom of choice to effortlessly start their own business while cutting heavily on the overheads,” said Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra.

Marina Residences Phase 3 – A truly distinctive waterfront residential project

Designed with the end-user in mind, every room in the apartment comes with a balcony. The one- and two-bedroom apartments will also come with a laundry room and a dresser. Residents will have access to all standard amenities and facilities including swimming pools, community gyms, beach access, and kids play areas.

Location is everything

Marina Residences Phase 3 is located in the heart of Al Hamra Village, the only fully integrated gated community in the UAE, which is within walking distance of approximately 12 restaurants, beaches, lagoons, a marina, yacht club, a shopping mall, waterfront walkways as well as a championship golf club which hosts the DP World Tour. 5-star hotels and resorts, Al Hamra Mall, a medical centre and 24/7 supermarkets are all within a five-minute drive while the upcoming world-famous Wynn Resort is a 10-minute ferry ride away.

VIP Card and memberships

Residents will benefit from the Al Hamra VIP Card, which provides discounts of up to 30 percent at Al Hamra’s partner network of 5-star luxury hotels and resorts, restaurants, retail outlets, sports and fitness houses, jewellery brands, beauty salons, fashion, and electronic brands in the northern emirates.

Ras Al Khaimah, a growing tourism and investment hub, is becoming increasingly attractive to investors due to its enabling business environment, with zero personal tax and full repatriation. The Emirate has also been selected as one of the 50 world’s greatest places of 2022 by Time magazine. This means the investors in Ras Al Khaimah will become part of one of the most liveable destinations in the region while benefiting from the cost competitiveness of the emirate.

For more information on the project, email: communications@alhamra or call 800 AL HAMRA.