Dubai: Al Gurg Living, the home grown lifestyle interior concept in Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group’s Retail and Lifestyle portfolio, has expanded its range of heritage, bespoke brands through an exclusive partnership with Heindl, the German handcrafted safe producer.

The partnership between the Emirati brand that caters to the aspirational goals of niche, high net worth clients and the German luxury safe manufacturer Heindl, was formally inked at a signing event on June 16. Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, who attended the event alongside Thomas Heindl, CEO of the brand called the partnership “a natural fit.”

“This partnership underlines the commitment of Al Gurg Living, as we continue to provide best-in-class custom-made solutions to our clients,” he said. “It also reaffirms our long-standing commitment to exclusive craftsmanship and personalised service. Heindl fully integrates with the interior décor and security features of the home and is a perfect value addition to the Al Gurg Living portfolio of renowned legacy brands.”

Heindl CEO Thomas Heindl added: “This partnership in the UAE with Al Gurg Living aligns with the brand values of Heindl. It will help us reach an elite segment of the market that understands and appreciates the high standards and elegance that bespoke products can bring to home interior design. Entering into business with a prominent partner such as Al Gurg Living, offers us a unique opportunity to reach our target clientele in the region.”

Through the exclusive partnership, Al Gurg Living will be the sole distributor of luxury Heindl products, which are manufactured and customised in Germany and Switzerland. Sophisticated craftsmanship combined with utmost safety and discretion, is the hallmark of Heindl; which joins two other premium lifestyle German brands – SieMatic and Schmalenbach in Al Gurg Living’s exclusive portfolio of bespoke products.

-Ends-

About Al Gurg Living:

Al Gurg Living (AGL) is UAE’s homegrown lifestyle interior concept which focuses on niche luxury and designer living. At AGL, creating bespoke design solutions is our passion. AGL enables customers to interpret finer tastes for furnishing and customisation. AGL’s focus is on exclusive craftsmanship and personalised service. Our kitchens, entertainment systems and wardrobes are designed to perfection and suit varying styles from classic to contemporary. We believe that a signature home can combine living styles that blend tactile design and skilled artistry. AGL has established its footprint in the UAE by showcasing the workmanship of two of Germany’s leading international lifestyle brands – SieMatic and Schmalenbach.

For more details visit: www.algurgliving.ae