Dubai, UAE, 03 March 2025 - Al Ghurair Mobility announces the grand opening of the first authorised SunTek® car care centre in Dubai. Located in Al Quoz 2, the state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive range of advanced car care products, utilising sophisticated energy and heat measurement technologies, as well as protective equipment.

Al Ghurair Mobility’s new Car Care programme provides discerning clients with a complete array of services focused on protection and appearance. Featuring an expansive installation bay for up to 12 vehicles, this concept transcends traditional offerings, extending protection to windows, bodywork, and interiors, alongside meticulous detailing services.

SunTek® specialises in automotive and architectural films, including those that block harmful infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) rays. The centre’s highlighted offerings include the SunTek® ‘EVOLVE’ series, featuring HeatResist™ Ceramic technology for enhanced solar performance and infrared rejection (SIRR) of up to 94%. Additionally, the SunTek® ‘REACTION’ Paint Protection Film (PPF) combines superior hydrophobic qualities with self-healing protection, ensuring that vehicles maintain a pristine finish. The new hydrophobic topcoat provides a 25% increase in resistance against environmental element damage, utilising the trusted Eastman Tetrashield™ technology.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Al Ghurair Mobility as we expand our offerings with the first SunTek® car care centre in the region,” said Oscar Rivoli, CEO of Motors, an Al Ghurair Mobility business. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services that enhance and protect their vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Al Ghurair Mobility to bring the SunTek® brand to the UAE,” said Maurits Deckers, Distribution Sales Manager EMEA. “Our innovative products are designed to provide exceptional protection and performance, and we are excited to offer these solutions to local customers.”

The opening marks the further expansion of Al Ghurair Mobility’s offerings from its Motors business and solidifies its position as the authorised distributor for SunTek in the UAE. The Car Care concept extends beyond exterior protection to encompass comprehensive interior protection and detailing services, ensuring total protection for vehicles.

About Al Ghurair Mobility, Motors division

The Motors division of Al Ghurair Mobility is one of the leading automotive service companies in the region, offering a range of high-quality vehicles to customers. From retailing premium cars and commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, and pickups, to providing cutting-edge auto accessories like car tinting and paint protection film (PPF), Al Ghurair Motors caters to diverse customer needs.

With a vast network of service centres across the UAE, the company ensures unparalleled after-sales support, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company specialises in automotive spare parts, oils, and lubricants, delivering reliable products to meet the demands of both individual and commercial clients.

The company also operates showrooms for used and pre-owned cars, providing customers with a reliable and trusted platform to purchase vehicles that meet their budget and requirements.

Operating in both the UAE and KSA, the Motors division of Al Ghurair Mobility is dedicated to creating best-in-class automotive solutions by leveraging its extensive expertise, innovative approach, and unwavering dedication to excellence. Whether it’s retail car sales, commercial vehicle solutions, or aftermarket services, Al Ghurair Mobility stands as a trusted partner in all things automotive.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Asset Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com