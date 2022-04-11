Announcement follows recent ‘Friends of Spain’ prestigious award in recognition of forging relationships between Spain and the UAE presented on behalf of the President of Spain to Al Ghurair.

Dubai, UAE: Al Ghurair Retail, part of leading diversified UAE business Al Ghurair Investment, is set to onboard several prominent Spanish brands onto its portfolio, after successful management of La Tienda: Brands of Spain Shop, the commercial space of the Spain Pavilion at the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai.

The first-of-its-kind shop, which was a collaboration between Al Ghurair Retail and the Leading Brands of Spain Forum (FMRE), counted more than 580,000 visitors throughout its 6-month run. It featured more than 20 brands from Spain, across a variety of categories, including fashion, food and beverage, and accessories.

Commenting on the success of La Tienda, Arturo Lujan, CEO, Al Ghurair Ventures, which includes Al Ghurair Retail businesses, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai was a visionary showcase of synergy: bringing together countries, brands and organisations from across the globe, in an energetic and colourful celebration of cultural diversity.

Through this prestigious platform, we were able to support our representative brands with elevating profile and equity, as well as enhancing consumer choice in the regional retail sector. We are honoured and humbled to have had the opportunity to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event through our Innovation and Sustainability commitments.

Participating brands at La Tienda were selected based on Sustainability, quality, innovation, and design, in alignment with Al Ghurair’s own core values to Enhance Life of our customers, employees and the communities that we serve. Its success has opened talks over Al Ghurair Retail potentially adding several Spanish brands to their diverse portfolio, cementing their footprint in the region.”

Fashion and jewellery brands were the top performers at La Tienda, taking up 53% of total sales, followed by gastronomy brands at 35%.

The conclusion of this triumphant stint at Expo 2020 follows the company’s recent ‘Friends of Spain’ prestigious award by Brands of Spain, in recognition of its contribution to forging economic, cultural, and business relationships between Spain and the UAE, which was presented on behalf of Spain’s President to Al Ghurair.

Arturo Lujan added: “We are committed to pursuing more impactful partnership opportunities that boost overall retail experience in the region, and support the UAE’s vision of sustainability and innovation, as well as its trade relations with international markets. We are proud to play a crucial economic and cultural link between the UAE and other countries. Spain is already a major supplier of fashion, beauty, and leather footwear to the UAE, and we are proud to amplify this bilateral relationship.

Now, we are working on building lasting relationships with several of the brands represented at La Tienda, and we hope to be able to share some exciting announcements about our extended retail portfolio soon!”

The Expo 2020 Dubai closed its doors on March 31, reaching a milestone of over 20 million visits.

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. Al Ghurair is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, in order to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

