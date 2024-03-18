Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Retail, part of the Ventures umbrella at Al Ghurair, has announced that it will be teaming up with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which will see five per cent of the total revenue generated throughout the month from their ‘The Face Shop’ brand go towards ERC’s ongoing Ramadan: Continuous Giving Campaign.

The proceeds will be used by ERC to provide essentials to those in need both in the UAE and around the world. ERC aims to support 1.8 million people in 44 countries through its Ramadan programmes this year.

Commenting on the partnership, Daoud Asaad, General Manager, Al Ghurair Retail, said: “At Al Ghurair Retail, we take pride in giving back to the community. As part of one of the largest family business groups in the region, we are deeply embedded within the community and see it as a moral responsibility to support those that are less fortunate. We commend the sustained efforts of Emirates Red Crescent and hope that our partnership can create a ripple effect, inspiring those around us.”

The sacred month of Ramadan holds particular significance for acts of charity, where the community is strongly encouraged to give back to those less fortunate. Compassion and generosity through acts of Sadaqah or ‘righteousness’ can help provide a better quality of life for those facing humanitarian challenges.

Reef Al Khajeh, Marketing Director, Emirates Red Crescent, said: “One of our key objectives for the Holy Month of Ramadan is to continue to bring together the generous people and businesses in the UAE to support our charitable initiatives. Ultimately, we are all united by a shared commitment to humanity, alleviating the suffering of vulnerable people and families around the world.”

The initiative by Al Ghurair Retail is in alignment with Al Ghurair’s overall purpose of ‘Enhancing Life’, contributing to meaningful and impactful change in the communities it serves.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

Editor’s note:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Group Press Office, Al Ghurair

Email: media@al-ghurair.com