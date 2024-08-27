The facility will begin operations with a processing capacity of 650 tons of corn per day, with plans to increase capacity to 1,000 tons per day as market demand grows

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Foods, a leading food processing company in the UAE, today marked the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art Corn Starch Manufacturing Plant at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). This facility, a first of its kind in the region, represents a significant stride in enhancing local food production capacity and contributing to the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security.

Spanning a 13.6-hectare site in KEZAD Area A – Al Ma’mourah, this standalone facility is designed to serve both local and international markets. Equipped with advanced technologies, it will manufacture an array of products, including native and modified starches, glucose syrups, and maltodextrin, catering to diverse sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial applications.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said: “KEZAD Group commends Al Ghurair on the groundbreaking of the Corn Starch Manufacturing plant. Al Ghurair’s mission and vision for this facility is closely aligned with our own vision, and that of the leadership of the emirate, of enhancing the role of Abu Dhabi in food security across the region, as well as creating job opportunities. This cutting-edge facility boosts our domestic production capabilities and we at KEZAD Group are proud to be part of this journey.”

Commenting on the occasion, John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said: “We’re extremely proud to break ground on this new venture under Al Ghurair Foods, which represents another significant step in our journey to support the UAE’s food security ambitions. As the first facility of its kind in the region, this project not only allows us to enhance our production capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in the industry. By investing in cutting-edge technology and working with local partners such as KEZAD, we are continuing to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and ensuring the nation’s self-sufficiency in essential food categories.”

The plant will initially process 650 tons of corn per day, with the capacity to scale up to 1,000 tons daily as demand increases. The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with over 200 jobs being generated for the local workforce.

Turgut Yegenaga, CEO of Al Ghurair Foods and Al Ghurair Resources International, added: "This facility represents a pivotal advancement for Al Ghurair Foods, showcasing our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies for unmatched efficiency, precision, and product quality. By integrating advanced automation, we are optimising our production processes while also significantly reducing waste and energy consumption. This project reinforces our role in shaping a robust and self-sufficient food system in the UAE, while setting new industry standards for excellence."

Today’s ceremony comes a few months after Al Ghurair Foods broke the ground for a Broiler Farm at KEZAD in May. The construction of the plant is being supported by renowned experts in the field, including Sigma Process Technology for starch processing consultancy, SDV Consulting Engineering as the project’s engineering consultant, and Freiburg Consulting & General Maintenance overseeing the construction.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

For media enquiries, please contact: media@al-ghurair.com

About KEZAD Group:

KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, is the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates. Providing competitive business ecosystems that encourage unprecedented growth, KEZAD Group is a key strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s vision for the diversification of its economy.

KEZAD Group’s vital infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones (located in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region) covering a total area of 550km2 and including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under its subsidiary KEZAD Communities.

KEZAD Group provides strategic market access, lower operating costs, and ease of doing business to more than 2,000 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. KEZAD Group’s ecosystem provides world-class transportation infrastructure with multimodal connectivity, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region, and advanced technology platforms.

