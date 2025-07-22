New opening brings authentic Asian experiences to the heart of Deira including Korean snacks, groceries, K-beauty favourites, and exciting opening offers

Dubai: Al Ghurair Centre has officially opened the doors to 1004 Gourmet, one of the most popular Asian shopping destinations, promising shoppers a taste of Korea in Dubai. Located on the Ground Floor, the store offers an authentic Asian experience for visitors to explore a variety of delicious Korean snacks, groceries, and K-beauty products, all under one roof.

For customers craving a dash of gochujang, scouting the next viral skincare product to try, or simply curious about the flavours of Seoul, 1004 Gourmet is the ultimate place to go. It also features a wide selection of premium Asian groceries and lifestyle items, from Korean snacks, ramen, and Tteokbokki, to fresh produce, meats, sauces and ready-to-cook meals. To celebrate the launch, 1004 Gourmet is hosting a weekly special promotion with up to 75% off on selected items.

Inside the store, Lamise Beauty, the Korean skincare boutique invites shoppers to explore a wide-range of K-beauty must-haves, from cleansers and toners to serums, masks, moisturizers and eye creams. With more than 50 sought-after brands including Tirtir, Anua, Skin1004 and Roundlab, Lamise Beauty caters to all skin types and concerns. Shoppers can enjoy a special promotion of up to 30% off on selected items, Buy One Get One offers, and special markdowns prices across bestselling skincare and makeup picks*.

Adding to the experience is Seoul Street Café, a cosy casual eatery tucked inside 1004 Gourmet, serving up authentic Korean street‑style dishes and signature beverages. The café is currently running a special offer on Iced Americanos at Dh9.99, valid until 31 July. As part of the vibrant Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 ’10 Dirham Dish’ festivities, customers can also enjoy Mango Bingsoo and Matcha Bingsoo for just Dh10 each, available from 1 to 31 August.

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.