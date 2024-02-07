The new street food hall enhances the offerings at Al Ghurair Centre, reaffirming the first shopping mall in the Middle East’s status as one of Deira's premier lifestyle destinations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Centre has outlined ambitious plans to redefine Deira’s dining scene with the upcoming launch of Flayva, a highly-anticipated global ‘street food’ hall featuring 23 exciting homegrown concepts set to open on February 16.

Spanning an expansive 3,318-square-feet, the all-in-one culinary hotspot will accommodate approximately 500 guests at a time, providing a spacious and vibrant setting for a rich variety of dining experiences in the heart of Deira. From Indonesian to Vietnamese, Indian to Japanese, Lebanese to Filipino, Flayva promises a melting pot of flavours for every palate.

“With the launch of Flayva, our latest culinary gem at Al Ghurair Centre, we extend our commitment to creating and nurturing a vibrant community hub within the heart of one of Dubai’s most historic neighbourhoods,” said Anwar Atari, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Properties – Residential and Commercial. “Inspired by the growing popularity of food halls in the city, Flayva is more than a dining space; it's a lively community hub where residents can come together and discover an eclectic fusion of local and international flavours, all under one roof.”

The upcoming lineup for venues set to open next week includes Allo Beirut, offering Lebanese dishes inspired by the capital’s street food scene complete with a separate section for shawarma lovers; BaoFriends, a modern bao joint infused with both Asian and Arab flavours; House of Curry for an authentic Indian food experience; Warung Bandung for traditional Indonesian flavours; Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe and Little Oriental Dining for Asian fusion delights; and Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, and Bacolod Inasal BBQ for delicious Filipino cuisine.

Expanding the global palate, Flayva introduces Japanese joint Tako Ichiban House; Uzbeki Cuisine for an authentic taste of Uzbekistan; Clucks for a fried chicken food fest; and Siam Thai Food for traditional flavours from the east. Those with a desire for drinks or desserts can satisfy their craving at Hubboba Tea Café, an Emirati-owned Boba tea shop, or indulge in delectable desserts at Taro by BaoFriends.

Flayva, which will be open Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 11pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 1am, represents a significant addition to Al Ghurair Centre, enhancing its appeal and solidifying its position as a leading lifestyle destination for residents and tourists alike. Al Ghurair Centre, which opened in 1981 as the Middle East’s inaugural modern shopping mall, houses 270 stores and more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

For more information, please visit www.flayvadubai.com or @flayvadubai.

About Flayva

Flayva, the latest street food hall at Al Ghurair Centre, boasts an array of 23 diverse homegrown concepts, creating a melting pot of flavours to cater to every palate. Whether indulging in Lebanese delights, savouring the spices of Indian cuisine, exploring the richness of Indonesian dishes, or enjoying the delicacies of Japanese fare, Flayva promises a dynamic and vibrant dining experience. The carefully curated line-up of venues includes favourites such as Allo Beirut Restaurant, Allo Beirut Shawarma, BaoFriends, House of Curry, Warang Bandung, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe, Little Oriental Dining, Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, Tako Ichiban House, Uzbeki Cuisine, Clucks, Siam Thai Food, Gulou China Grub, Bacolod Inasal BBQ, Hubboba Tea Café, and Taro by BaoFriends.

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair Investment LLC, is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

