GLITCH Laser and GLITCH Kart set to complement new GLITCH entertainment centre, while new food hall will feature homegrown ‘street food’ F&B outlets

Dubai – Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai’s first shopping mall, has announced the opening of 25 new shopping and dining additions, as part of a major ongoing revamp that has seen the gradual establishment of a new entertainment complex and development plans for a diverse and expansive food hall.

The new units bring the total store count at Al Ghurair Centre, which first opened its doors in Deira in 1981, to over 240, with a host of big brands set to be unveiled over the coming months. Under Armour and Giordano opened their doors in September, while Nike, Converse and a new large format Sun and Sand Sports will launch later this month. Fila, Homebox and a host of others are set to be operational before the turn of the year, while Zataar W Zeit, Brand Bazaar, and many more major brands will open in 2024.

With 15 million people expected to come through the doors of Al Ghurair Centre in 2023 alone, the latest expansion plans will actively encourage even more visitors to one of the region’s most loved and lauded shopping malls.

Spanning an impressive 3,700 square meters, GLITCH stands as the latest family entertainment hub in the emirate, offering over 30 interactive attractions, including a 10-pin bowling alley, soft-play areas, climbing walls, and much more. Since its opening in June, GLITCH has already drawn an average daily footfall of nearly 3,000 visitors, with total daily sales exceeding AED 30,000. The Centre’s future enhancements include the launch of GLITCH Laser and GLITCH Kart in 2024.

Meanwhile, Flayva, the new upcoming ‘street food’ hall will comprise of 23 all-new F&B units, all of which are a mix of homegrown and international concepts, tailored to the local market. With an overall capacity to seat almost 500 people, spanning across 3,318sq, the new dining destination promises a gastronomic experience like no other with diverse culinary options.

Anwar Atari, CEO Chief Executive Officer - Properties, Commercial, and Residential, said on the latest developments: “The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenging times for malls, causing significant shifts in market dynamics and deal structures. However, we are proud to say that Al Ghurair Centre has achieved the highest occupancy levels, with international and prominent local brands eager for visibility.

He continued, "We are committed to enhancing the leisure and entertainment experiences for our valued customers. This began with the successful launch of GLITCH, one of Dubai's premier family entertainment venues, and it will soon be followed by the introduction of an authentic street food hall, among other exciting developments, within the next 12 months.”

For more information, please visit http://www.alghuraircentre.com/

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair Investment LLC, is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community.

Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai. The mall is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations and features over 270 brands, more than 50 restaurants; spread across the dining district and the food court, entertainment venues and two hyper markets.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands ranging from fashion to home décor, accessories to jewellery and much more. The shopping centre also boasts a bespoke section of traditional local brands covering various merchandise including abayas, shaylas, textiles and Arabic perfumes. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

About Al Ghurair Properties

Al Ghurair Properties brings a pioneering spirit to the property industry, guided by an enduring commitment to excellence. For more than three decades, the company has been at the forefront of real estate development in the UAE, serving clients efficiently across a diverse property portfolio comprising the hospitality, residential, office, industrial and street retail sectors.

The company's portfolio includes the iconic Al Ghurair Centre, the first shopping mall in the MENA region, Stay Holiday Homes, focused on short-term rentals of stylish and superbly located apartments and GLITCH, one of the region’s largest state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment centres.

Committed to providing high-quality properties that meet the evolving needs of the regional market, Al Ghurair Properties employs a customer-centric approach that strives to exceed the expectations of its clients, building comfortable properties and offering a reliable, hassle-free service experience.

Centred around a core purpose to ‘enhance life’, Al Ghurair Properties’ mission is to deliver integrated, welcoming and sustainable communities that offer an enriching lifestyle within urban bounds.

For more information please visit: www.alghurairproperties.com

