Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Group’s Trading Enterprises, the exclusive distributor of Dodge in the UAE, unveils the much-awaited Dodge Charger GT Orange Edition in the region.

One of the most coveted and popular models in the series of the Dodge vehicles, this is a must buy this season for the Dodge enthusiasts.

Performance driven and popularly referred to as the beast on the road, the fierce four-door muscle car includes special designs such as HEMI® Orange brake calipers, black stripe with orange tracer and HEMI® orange interior accent stitch symbolic of its iconic HEMI® Orange collection. The additions from the HEMI® Orange range signify the early-era, orange-painted look of the legendary HEMI engine that has powered the Dodge brand for decades. Another key feature is the 20x9-Inch mid gloss black wheels accentuating the design.

The striking model offers a wide range of efficiency and performance driven options, with features and design specifications captured below:

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with up to 300 horsepower

Black One-Piece Performance Spoiler

Black Dodge Grille Badge

Brembo Four-Piston Fixed Caliper Brakes

Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel

Front and Rear Floor Mats

Gloss Black Instrument Panel Cluster Trim Rings

Heated Front Seats

Heated Second-Row Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

HEMI® Orange Badges

High-Performance Suspension

Illuminated Rear Cup Holders

Nappa Leather and Alcantara® Suede Seats with Rhombus Logo

Power Driver and Passenger Two-Way Lumbar Adjustment

Rear Seat Armrest with Storage Cup Holder

Ventilated Front Seats

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises customers will enjoy a range of benefits on Dodge Charger GT Orange Edition purchases such as a 5-year warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, first-year registration and a free service package.

The Dodge Charger GT Orange Edition is now on sale across the UAE; prices start from AED 169,900 or 1,799 per month. Customers can visit www.dodge.com/ae to purchase online or book a test drive, alternatively call 8005119 for more information.

About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivalled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

