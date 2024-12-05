Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Toyota and Memac Ogilvy have launched a disruptive marketing campaign for Toyota in the UAE called "It’s the Land Cruiser in You”, which dares UAE’s drivers to embrace their adventurous side and rediscover the thrill of off-road in the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser.

The campaign flips the script on everyday urban driving, spotlighting those unconventional parking moments we’ve seen across the country: compact cars awkwardly perched on kerbs, pavements or dirt areas. "It’s the Land Cruiser in You" campaign playfully reframes these moments as a dormant off-road spirit, just waiting to be unleashed.

The campaign urges these ‘accidental off-roaders’ to trade in their urban struggles for the commanding performance, supreme comfort and confident abilities of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

“It’s the Land Cruiser in You" campaign features on social media, while emphasizing the brand's certified pre-owned range starting at AED 204,999 with available trade-in support.

Commenting on the campaign, Saad Abdullah, General Manager Marketing of Al-Futtaim Toyota said: “The Toyota Land Cruiser has been a symbol of sheer off-road driving pleasure for decades in the UAE. The new campaign continues this narrative by celebrating the adventurous streak in every car owner in the UAE. “It’ the Land Cruiser in You" campaign is an open invitation for residents to embrace their innate off-roader and start exploring in a vehicle designed for them. At Al-Futtaim Toyota, we are committed to providing easy and convenient access to adventure-ready vehicles for all drivers, and this campaign is an exhilarating testament to that.”

The campaign builds on the Japanese car maker’s enduring legacy and loyal following in the UAE to showcase the unmatched potential of the Toyota Land Cruiser, inviting potential Toyota owners to trade in their current cars for a vehicle that better matches their adventurous spirit - a certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser.

For more information on the campaign and to know more about a certified pre-owned Toyota, visit www.toyota.ae.

