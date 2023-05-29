Striking exterior design complements the vehicle’s spacious cabin to deliver maximum comfort and convenience to Al-Futtaim Toyota’s customers in the UAE

Innovative and efficient new Neo Drive Powertrain available exclusively in the new Urban Cruiser and delivers outstanding performance with fuel economy of 19.8km/l

The new Urban Cruiser comes complete with a comprehensive array of safety features to bring greater peace of mind to drivers and passengers

Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Toyota continues its run as the SUV category leader with the latest new entrant, the compact crossover, Toyota Urban Cruiser. The sleek new model brings a new edge to the Toyota lineup, featuring the innovative Neo Drive technology to deliver outstanding fuel efficiency.

The 2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser has been engineered with the ever-changing needs and preferences of the company’s global consumer base in mind. Boasting a sleek, crossover SUV-like design, the five-seater vehicle exudes style and sophistication and features a spacious and roomy cabin with ample space for both passengers and their luggage. Whether traveling solo or as a group, the new Urban Cruiser promises a comfortable and convenient ride that caters to requirements of today’s active lifestyles.

Commenting on the launch, Jacques Brent, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, said: “2023 is such an important year of Toyota with many exciting new launches, and we are certainly quite thrilled to see the new Urban Cruiser mark its arrival. This model truly adds a new dimension to the well-established credentials of Toyota, with added design and performance cues that will appeal universally, especially among younger audiences. With Dubai’s rapid population rise owing to the stepping up of D33 Economic Agenda, we see a huge potential and demand for the Urban Cruiser; a car that not only looks great but also feels great with its sustainable driving innovation, which is the demand of today’s market and times.”

The vehicle owes much of its smooth acceleration and dynamic on-road performance to the new Neo Drive Powertrain, which is the first of its kind in the Toyota lineup. It features a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder gasoline engine and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that functions as both an electrified generator and motor. Combined with a compact Lithium-Ion battery, the powertrain delivers 102 hp and 138 Nm of torque, and is paired with six-speed automatic transmission that offers enhanced performance during low-speed and stop-start conditions. This ensures customers benefit from reduced emissions and lower operating costs thanks to exceptional fuel efficiency of 19.8 km/l.

The 2023 Urban Cruiser’s highly rigid body and suspension, along with a 5.4-meter turning radius for greater maneuverability, all contribute to its outstanding handling, stability, and ride comfort. The vehicle boasts MacPherson strut-type front suspension, ensuring a smooth and secure ride with direct and linear driving dynamics. Meanwhile, the back is fitted with a torsion beam suspension system, which provides greater stability even when cruising at high speeds or taking sharp turns.

The compact five-seater’s striking exterior is characterized by a unique crystal acrylic upper grille with premium chrome garnish. The resulting modern, advanced appearance is further enhanced by a wide lateral bar that flows from each DRL and crosses through the Toyota emblem. A wide, trapezoidal lower grille embodies the vehicle’s toughness, while the side view reveals a distinctive character line runs from the front to the rear, expressing length and presence that is complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels. At the back, a chrome garnish connects the two combination lamps to create an advanced impression.

The new Urban Cruiser’s spacious cabin is designed for greater comfort and convenience. An outstanding field of view also immensely enhances the driver and passenger experience. Its wide instrument panel, with soft padding present throughout the interior, exudes refined elegance. The vehicle’s head-up display, 4.2-inch color Thin Film Transistor (TFT) multi-information display, along with a tilt and telescopic steering wheel equipped with audio system and vehicle operation controls, all make for a seamless driving experience no matter where the road takes you.

Other impressive features include a 7-inch or 9-inch multimedia screen with seamless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration, and a wireless smartphone charging system. Additionally, the interior offers three USB ports, a four-speaker sound system, a powerful rear AC vent, and 60/40 split reclining rear seats.

As with any Toyota model, the new Urban Cruiser comes complete with a comprehensive array of safety features. These include six SRS airbags (front airbags for the driver and passenger, side airbags for the front seats, and side-curtain airbags for the front and rear seats), 3-point ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) Seatbelts for all occupants, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control (TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Rear Parking Sensors, Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), and many more.

A choice of seven exciting exterior hues adds to the new Urban Cruiser’s striking visual appeal, including Pearl White, Metallic Silver, Metallic Grey, Pearl Red, Pearl Black, Brown Family Color, and Speedy Blue. Further personalization is made possible with the addition of several dual-tone variants - Pearl Black can be combined with Pearl White, Metallic Silver, Pearl Red or Speedy Blue. The vehicle’s interior features an equally stylish color scheme, with a mono-tone Black and dual-tone Black and Bordeaux options. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser also comes with 17-inch wheels, further adding to its powerful, luxurious look.

About Al-Futtaim Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles. Toyota has been exclusively distributed in the UAE by Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over six decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

With a large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV, as well as a wide range of Hybrid options, Al-Futtaim Toyota is setting new benchmarks for clean motoring in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE. 2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society.

Toyota’s line-up features several hybrid vehicles including the sporty, practical and environmentally friendly RAV4, the C-HR, an innovative compact SUV, the seven-seater Highlander which is the brands biggest HEV to date, the powerful and efficient Corolla and the sleek and sophisticated Camry.

In September 2019, after a 17-year wait, Al-Futtaim Toyota launched the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra in the UAE, much to the delight of fans and loyalists across the country. With the all-new fifth-generation model, the legendary name returned to set the roads ablaze with a comeback only fitting of the Toyota Supra story, with the 2021 version launching a year later in October 2020.

In August 2020 Al-Futtaim Toyota shook up the lifestyle pickup segment with the introduction of the all-new eighth-generation Toyota Hilux Adventure. This was the first time ever that the Hilux is available as a retail model in the UAE, meaning that it is no longer limited to dominating the commercial-use sector.

For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

