Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The leading provider of holistic and 360-degree technology solutions in the building industry, Al-Futtaim Technologies, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with SecurityHQ, a global leader as a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). The partnership will enable Al-Futtaim Technologies and SecurityHQ to offer more efficient, cost-effective, and competitive cybersecurity solutions to Gulf customers.

Al-Futtaim Technologies provides superior reliable products and services, including Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure. The new partner, SecurityHQ will now be giving cybersecurity services to Al-Futtaim’s Technology customers. SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response.

With the continued growth of Al-Futtaim Technologies, and the demand of UAE-based customers in a variety of sectors, including telecommunications, hospitality, and financial services, partnering with SecurityHQ to provide their cyber security capabilities boosts Al-Futtaim Technologies’ cybersecurity offerings to customers across the UAE.

Razi Hamada, General Manager of Digital Transformation at Al-Futtaim Technologies, stated, "At Al-Futtaim Technologies, the security of our clients is of the utmost importance. Partnering with forward-thinking companies such as SecurityHQ, renowned for their cybersecurity expertise, enables us to fortify the digital landscapes of our clients. This strengthened partnership with SecurityHQ reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier, dependable cybersecurity solutions that protect our clients and business partners' digital assets and reputation.”

“SecurityHQ are very excited to strengthen our partnership with an extremely respected brand like Al-Futtaim Technologies. We are very well aligned in terms of providing continued excellence. SecurityHQ already have multiple customers in the UAE and expanding our offerings to Al-Futtaim Technologies, and enhancing the security of their customers, is a very natural progression for us.”, said Aaron Hambleton, Director for Middle East and Africa, SecurityHQ.

Al-Futtaim Technologies, under Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, is a pioneer in converged systems integration and provides complete business solutions to large, medium, and small customers that include networking solutions, IP telephony, infrastructure, contact centre solutions, business applications, ELV systems, professional audio visual solutions, and managed services.

These solutions are further complemented by services that include project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts. Al-Futtaim Technologies partners with best-in-class vendors such as Panasonic, Alcatel-Lucent, Eutech and Microsoft Business Solutions amongst others to deliver a full spectrum of solutions to customers.

About Al-Futtaim Technologies

Al-Futtaim Technologies, one of the region’s leading system integrators, is part of the Al-Futtaim Group.

At Al-Futtaim Technologies, we do more than invest in tomorrow’s business solutions. We help them grow, perform and succeed by bringing together the right experience, infrastructure and opportunities to turn great ideas into business value.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About SecurityHQ

For more information visit www.securityhq.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter