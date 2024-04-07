Al Futtaim Real Estate, a prominent conglomerate known for its visionary development projects, including the iconic Cairo Festival City, has joined hands with the Egyptian Food Bank to Donate , Pack and Distribute thousands of food supply boxes to underprivileged families, touching the lives of 25,000 individuals across Egypt during the holy month of Ramadan.

This collaboration strengthens the umbrella of Cairo Festival City's social responsibility initiative, ‘Festival Cares’, which works to establish numerous partnerships aimed at providing support and assistance to various societal groups, especially those most in need, to contribute to improving local communities. This reflects Cairo Festival City's commitment to playing a responsible and impactful role in empowering the community to address various economic and social challenges.

Heba Abdallah, the Head of Marketing at Al Futtaim, expressed deep pride in the strong collaboration between Cairo Festival City and the Egyptian Food Bank, acknowledging their relentless efforts to enhance the lives of Egyptian citizens. This partnership is aligned with their overarching goal of aiding as many underprivileged families as possible, offering vital support to alleviate the hardships they endure. Heba further emphasized the enthusiastic involvement of the teams at Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall in packaging the donated food supplies, highlighting their firm belief in the importance of fostering community engagement.

Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank, said: "At the Egyptian Food Bank, we dedicate our efforts to protect the most vulnerable groups by providing their basic needs through a clear strategy based on four pillars, including the protection axis, through which we intervene seasonally and design programs that suit those times of the year. Therefore, we are pleased to cooperate with private sector institutions, including Al Futtaim, through Cairo Festival City which is collaborating with the Food Bank this year to distribute food boxes to support 25,000 families across the republic to achieve food security them during the holy month."

He added: "We appreciate our collaboration with Al Futtaim, Cairo Festival City as we share a common vision. Over the years of cooperation, we have been able to mobilize joint efforts and resources for both the Egyptian Food Bank and Al Futtaim to serve the community, which aligns with the core activities and strategic plans of the Egyptian Food Bank to provide necessary food for the most deserving individuals across Egypt."

It is worth mentioning that Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall are committed to collaborating with several NGOs, driven by their belief in the value of giving back to the community. This commitment is evident through their annual collaboration with NGOs like the Egyptian Food Bank in the "Eftar Sa'em" initiative. Additionally, they have made different contributions to Dar El Orman, joining Satr w Dafa initiative providing essential rebuilding and winter necessities, sponsoring a community school in Fayoum to combat illiteracy and truancy. Furthermore, they have worked closely with the Resala Foundation on various community projects, such as supporting newlyweds and distributing calves during Eid to those in need. Moreover, they have joined hands with the Magdi Yacoub Foundation to collect donations for heart patients.

About Egyptian Food Bank

The Food Bank was established in 2004 as a non-governmental organization aiming to achieve food security in Egypt. Over the course of twenty years, the Food Bank has continued to support the neediest families in Egypt facing difficulties and challenges in accessing adequate, safe, and nutritious food. This has directly contributed to alleviating the severity of hunger nationwide.

About Cairo Festival City

Cairo Festival City (CFC), a distinguished project by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, spans an impressive 3 million SQMs in the heart of New Cairo, strategically nestled between Maadi, Mokattam, Heliopolis, and Nasr City. CFC shines as a beacon of integrated mixed-use community living, offering avant-garde residences such as Oriana Villas, Festival Living Apartments, and Aura Apartments. Just a 15-minute drive from Cairo International Airport, CFC stands as Egypt's premier integrated Residential, Commercial, Administrative, and Entertainment hub.

CFC is celebrated for its diverse offerings, including high-end administrative offices within the Business District and The Podium that are home to several renowned multinational organizations. The dynamic community within CFC encompasses international educational institutions and the Automotive Park, providing a convenient amenity for residents and visitors alike.

At the heart of this community lies Cairo Festival City Mall, Egypt's leading destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, which opened in November 2013. CFCM offers a one-of-a-kind experience by seamlessly blending outdoor and indoor Experiences, presenting a unique ambiance with a plethora of dining options, retail stores, entertainment and popular events. Boasting over 300 stores, including 95 restaurants and cafes, CFC Mall, alongside IKEA and KidZania, enriches the community's retail and entertainment landscape.

Complementing the lifestyle offerings, the community is equipped with essential services that promote self-sustainability. These services include Emarat Misr Stations for reliable fueling, District Cooling Stations, and an electricity plant ensuring a stable power supply.

Cairo Festival City epitomizes a sought-after community that has revolutionized real estate with its self-sustaining eco-friendly concept of a “City within a City”. It seamlessly integrates exceptional residential projects, a thriving commercial district, educational institutions, and unparalleled entertainment options to offer an extraordinary lifestyle experience.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organization to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

The real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim, Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for master planning of all projects in the Portfolio, Design, Development, Procurement, Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Contracting and MEP, Operations, Marketing, Sales and Asset Management, construction of mega projects and the leasing and operation of these projects after completion.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate develops and operates an extensive multi-billion-dollar portfolio of individual corporate real estate and investment under assets across the Middle East and North Africa region. It also manages, Al-Futtaim Contracting Group, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate includes a leasing portfolio that has residential and commercial buildings outside of Dubai Festival City. Some of the projects that come under the portfolio are Al Futtaim Tower, Al Garhood Villas, Burj Al Nahar and Safa Village amongst others.

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is a division under Al-Futtaim Contracting Group that offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions. Leveraging on the expertise of its parent company, PLEX Management Services is the third-party management division of Al-Futtaim Malls that offers a full array of services including asset management and development, leasing, and brand experience expertise to shopping malls and retail organizations in the MENA region and beyond.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under the Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition.

About Cairo Festival City Mall

Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall) was established in 2013 to extend over 160,000 sqm gross leasable area. CFC Mall has risen to become the number one shopping and entertainment destination for Cairo, containing more than 300 shops, 95 restaurants and cafes anchored by 10,755 sqm Carrefour hypermarket and home furniture flagship store, department stores, all served by 7,000 parking spaces.

Festival Avenue, Egypt's highly anticipated premier fashion destination, is set to launch soon at Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall). Boasting 80 shops and 15 restaurants, Festival Avenue will add to CFC Mall's already impressive 300 outlets. The Avenue will introduce international first-to-market luxury men's and women's fashion brands, as well as jewelry and watch brands making their debut in Egypt. This new destination will also have entertainment options for all ages and a variety of restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, providing a culinary, fine dining experience. Spanning over 45,000 square feet, Festival Avenue is poised to become Egypt's top retail and commercial center, setting the standard for exceptional shopping and leisure experiences in the MENA region.

Setting its position within the shopping and entertainment scene, Cairo Festival City Mall has solidified itself as a market leader through obtaining various prestigious awards. At the outset, CFC Mall’s innovative Cairo Fashion Experience, launched in partnership with Vogue Italia, has been recognized for its outstanding achievements, and it has received the prestigious ICSC Maxi Award, marking its second acknowledgment from ICSC Maxi Awards in Las Vegas. In addition to this, the mall has been awarded two Gold and three Silver MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards by The Retail Congress MENA, making a total of four prestigious awards won in recognition of its retail efforts and campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, Cairo Festival City Mall has received recognition and appreciation for its achievements in the retail industry, including BT 100 Awards for the past three years, Travelers’ Choice Award for the years 2017-2020, and the Global RLI Awards “Best Future Project 2009”.