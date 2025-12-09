Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Motors is proud to support the incredible showcase of future-ready mobility concepts displayed at the Japan Mobility Show (JMS) 2025 by Toyota Motor Co. (TMC), offering an early look at the next chapter of the global mobility provider’s innovation journey.

Headlining the showcase was a trio of ultra-luxury concepts under the legendary Century brand, while the Corolla Concept, a fresh expression of one of the world’s most iconic nameplates, was joined by the dynamic new Land Cruiser FJ, a lifestyle-driven evolution of Toyota’s legendary off-road family.

Set against the backdrop of Japan’s most influential mobility stage, the TMC exhibit demonstrated the brand’s ambition to create mobility solutions that are more personalised, electrified, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of future societies, themes that strongly resonate with the vision of the UAE.

Speaking about the showcase, Jacques Brent, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota, said: “The breathtaking Century concepts brought the spotlight back to a marque that, for decades, has been a symbol of refined craftsmanship and discreet elegance for customers in the Middle East. In a region where refinement, presence and craftsmanship remain at the pinnacle of automotive desire, the Century’s evolution signals a compelling future opportunity. Similarly, for more than five decades, the Corolla has been a trusted companion for families across the UAE, while the FJ Cruiser continues to hold a special place in the hearts of adventure-seekers in this region.

“At this year’s Japan Mobility Show, we were exceptionally proud to see TMC showcase concepts that build on that legacy while redefining what mobility can be for future societies. From ultra-luxury mobility to personalised and electrified passenger experiences and intelligent commercial vehicle solutions, these innovations reflected TMC’s unwavering commitment to putting customers first. As the UAE accelerates towards a smarter, more sustainable mobility ecosystem, these forward-looking concepts illustrated exactly how we intend to support and shape that journey.”

Redefining the Future of Ultra-Luxury Mobility

TMC revealed a trio of stunning Century Concept models at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, offering a dramatic reimagination of Japan’s most prestigious luxury vehicle. The concepts displayed include a chauffeur-focused flagship model with a contemporary reinterpretation of the Century’s iconic presence, a performance-enhanced Century GRMN specification featuring subtle motorsport cues such as Nishijin carbon fibre, and a bold design study finished in matte black with a striking Flare Orange interior - a modern, expressive take on Japanese luxury.

With their blend of quiet power, handcrafted detailing and forward-thinking design, the Century Concepts previewed Toyota’s intention to redefine what ultra-luxury can look like for the next generation of global customers.

Corolla Concept: Reimagining a Global Icon for a New Era

Taking centre stage at the Toyota booth was the Corolla Concept, which embodies a user-centric approach to future mobility. The concept is built around flexibility, advanced packaging, and modular design that adapts seamlessly to a wide spectrum of lifestyles. This forward-thinking interpretation preserves the Corolla’s long-standing reputation for reliability, while pushing its design and engineering into an era defined by electrification and personalisation.

For the UAE, a market where the Corolla remains one of the most trusted and best-selling sedans, the concept signalled a meaningful evolution of a model deeply embedded in the nation’s motoring history.

Land Cruiser FJ: A New Adventure for a Legendary Lineage

Also unveiled at JMS was the Land Cruiser FJ, a fresh, expressive interpretation of Toyota’s off-road DNA. Designed with the theme of “Freedom & Joy,” it introduces Land Cruiser capability to a younger, more lifestyle-oriented audience. With its upright stance, iconic silhouette, and modern approachability, the model blends authentic off-road credentials with playful character.

Given the Land Cruiser family’s cultural significance in the Middle East, the FJ represents a compelling future opportunity for customers who value Toyota toughness with a more youthful expression.

Future of Commercial Mobility: Smart, Modular and Community-Centric

Toyota’s showcase also highlighted an ambitious vision for the future of commercial mobility, defined by modularity, sustainability and accessibility. The Kayoibako series presents three purpose-driven variations designed for logistics, community support and mobile retail. Their adaptable structures offer solutions that can evolve alongside the growing needs of modern cities.

The exhibit also included the IMV Origin, a simple yet highly versatile model built around ease of assembly, maintenance and local repair. A direction that supports inclusive job creation and regional manufacturing possibilities. Complementing this is the Kago-Bo, a next-generation taxi concept created to enhance comfort and freedom of movement for all passengers.

Together, these concepts reflect Toyota’s belief that commercial vehicles should act as integrated community infrastructure. A philosophy aligned with the UAE’s ambitions for smart cities and future mobility ecosystems.

Personal Mobility & Robotics: Empowering Movement for All

Extending beyond automobiles, Toyota presented an ecosystem of personal mobility and robotic innovations designed to support diverse users and environments. The Land Hopper, an electric, foldable mobility solution, offers a new way to navigate urban and recreational landscapes. Meanwhile, concepts such as Kids Mobi, Walk Me, Chibibo, Boost Me, and Challenge Me demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to supporting mobility for every stage of life.

These innovations reaffirm Toyota’s long-term vision: a future in which mobility is not limited to vehicles, but becomes a holistic system that empowers independence, accessibility and community wellbeing.

