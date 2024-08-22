Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al-Futtaim IKEA today celebrated the grand opening of its newest small store at Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi. This milestone comes just weeks after the successful launch of its first store in City Center Fujairah, marking the second new location in a month. This expansion highlights IKEA's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and providing functional, affordable home furnishings in the UAE.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA, led the store opening ceremony. Elated at the occasion and looking forward to marking yet another milestone in the UAE, he said, “Having been in the region for over 34 years, we are excited to further expand our presence with the launch of our second small store format in Dalma Mall, following the success of our first in Al Wahda Mall. This new store at Dalma Mall not only reflects our dedication to providing affordable and stylish home solutions but also strengthens our connection with the local community. By bringing the IKEA experience closer to even more residents, we continue to make quality home furnishings accessible to all in Abu Dhabi.”

A new hub for convenience and inspiration

Covering an expansive area of 50,000 sq. ft., the new small store is designed to offer convenience and inspiration. The self-service furniture area ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, enabling customers to easily find, choose, and collect items without waiting for assistance. This setup aims to save time and provide a seamless shopping journey, simplifying the process of transforming living spaces with the diverse range of products.

Home solutions with a focus on sustainability and local preferences

With a carefully curated selection of close to 5,000 products, including 32% sustainable items, the store caters specifically to the preferences of the local community. From cozy bedrooms to inspirational living rooms, functional dining spaces to efficient kitchen essentials, and even a delightful range for their youngest customers – every section has been designed keeping the customers in mind. For those looking for even more options, IKEA’s friendly coworkers are always on hand to assist in ordering from the entire range, ensuring that every need is met.

A culinary delight

The new store in Dalma Mall also features a delightful array of food and beverage options, offering a comprehensive shopping and dining experience. Whether customers are exploring the showroom for home furnishing ideas, navigating through the market hall for unique finds, or enjoying a treat at the Swedish Bistro, Al-Futtaim IKEA wants every visit to be special.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhupinder Singh, General Manager and CFO of Dalma Mall, said, “It is an absolute delight to house one of the world’s renowned home furnishing brand, Al-Futtaim IKEA at Dalma Mall. This new store is a key addition to our ongoing efforts to enhance the shopping experience and solidify our position as Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Mall. With this collaboration, we are strengthening the mall’s retail mix and better serving the diverse needs of our community. It highlights our commitment to creating a vibrant and engaging environment for Abu Dhabi’s dynamic, multicultural population further redefining the mall experience. We are confident that the addition of Al-Futtaim IKEA will drive increased footfall and business opportunities, quickly becoming a favourite destination for families seeking quality and stylish home solutions. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing a superior and holistic shopping journey, ensuring Dalma Mall remains at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s retail landscape.”

Vinod Jayan wrapped up the event by expressing, "The support and trust from our customers drives us to expand and innovate. Our main goal has always been to cater to the specific preferences of the local community, and this new store exemplifies that dedication. We are confident that our presence in Dalma Mall will not only enhance the local retail landscape but also become a favourite destination for families looking for affordable and stylish home solutions."

For more information, please visit www.ikea.ae

About Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 34 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price. Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com