Dubai: Highlighting its dedication to Emiratisation, the Al-Futtaim Group, one of the region's foremost private conglomerates, participates in the Ru'ya Careers UAE. This pivotal labour market event will be hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 – 21 September, emphasising skill development and networking.

Demonstrating its strong commitment, the company is set to introduce hundreds of job roles, specifically targeting UAE nationals, spanning sectors including retail, automotive, and real estate and offering a varied career spectrum for the country's young professionals and recent graduates.

Emiratis seeking growth-centric opportunities are encouraged to capitalise on this chance by discovering roles that match their ambitions and directly applying to the Group's diverse departments.

Mira Omar Al Futtaim, Chairperson of the Al-Futtaim Group Emiratisation Council, stated: "Al-Futtaim Group is proud to play a major role in nurturing and upskilling young local talents in the UAE’s labour market. Striving to attract and develop national talents aspiring to work in the private sector, we offer necessary and meaningful opportunities to unlock their potential".

She added: "At our pavilion will have dedicated teams to assist job seekers, address inquiries, and provide details about the diverse roles available. We aim to guide candidates in charting successful career paths within Al-Futtaim Group."

Adding to its appeal, the Group will offer an expedited interview process for prospective hires, possibly leading to immediate job offers, reflecting Al-Futtaim's steadfast commitment to nurturing Emirati talent.

Merging its rich history with a progressive vision, Al-Futtaim Group is a symbol of family business excellence in the UAE and beyond. With over three decades of unwavering dedication to Emiratisation, the Group solidifies its reputation as a leading regional employer while nurturing the upcoming generation of Emirati leaders.

The 2023 Ru'ya Careers UAE is key in achieving the UAE's Emiratisation objectives. Al-Futtaim remains steadfast in supporting government-led Emirati talent integration initiatives in both public and private sectors, strengthened by strategic programmes, particularly those endorsed by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS).

The exhibition serves as a unique bridge connecting corporate UAE with Emirati talent, fostering mutual growth, and presenting a dynamic environment where young Emiratis can gather insights, engage in discussions with HR experts, and align their career goals with market trends.

Visitors can look forward to panel discussions, live presentations, hands-on workshops, and direct meetings with potential employers. This array of opportunities aims to inspire Emirati youth, broadening their perspectives and providing them with the resources to further their professional development.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com