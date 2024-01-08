Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The leading provider of holistic and 360-degree technology solutions in the building industry, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies announced its strategic partnership with UL Solutions, a global leader in safety science. As part of the collaboration, Al-Futtaim will become an official UL Solutions SPIRE-qualified assessment firm and plans on leveraging SPIRE to achieve broader outcomes to help bolster sustainability, security, quality, risk management, and regulatory compliance, thereby contributing to the advancement of the local economy.

The partnership brings together the expertise and capabilities of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies and UL Solutions, fostering a commitment to innovation, economic growth, and community well-being. This collaboration is anticipated to unlock numerous opportunities that will not only benefit the organisations involved but also contribute to a brighter future for the nation.

The SPIRE Qualification Program offers a pathway for trained third-party qualified assessors to conduct SPIRE Smart Building Assessments and gain insights from UL Solutions smart building experts. The SPIRE Smart BuildingsTM Program is an objective assessment and rating program for smart buildings. The SPIRE Smart Building Assessment™, part of the SPIRE program, is an evaluation for smart buildings that results in an overall UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating as well as a road map for recommended performance improvements.

Smarter buildings drive lower emissions, increased operational capacity (doing more with less people), reducing operational risk, provides a better environment for occupants, and furthers the mission of the building. In the UAE, COP28 will require buildings to improve performance to meet climate goals. SPIRE helps identify opportunities to achieve these targets.

Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This partnership provides us with the opportunity to build valuable assets by harnessing robustness and trustworthiness using UL Solutions’ offerings and services. We are enthusiastic about this program and believe that our numerous real estate owners in the region will actively participate and reap the benefits and value of this partnership.”

Razi Hamada, General Manager of Digital Transformation at Al-Futtaim Technologies, added, “We are very proud to announce the signing of our partnership with UL Solutions. We are geared towards achieving COP28 requirements certifications for smart buildings in the region.”

Sudhi Ranjan Sinha, Vice President of Ecosystems and New Service Development at UL Solutions, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “We are proud to announce UL Solutions’ partnership with Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, extending our global presence to the UAE. Together, we aim to streamline infrastructure projects, aligning them with energy efficiency and sustainability, and strengthening cybersecurity and connectivity standards to pull the future forward.”

Ryan Piaskowski, Global Business Leader of Smart Building Ecosystems at UL Solutions expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, bringing our program into the UAE to help drive and develop the buildings in the region to a state of better performance in terms of energy, safety, sustainability, connectivity, and cyber.”

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, one of the region’s leading system integrators, does more than simply invest in tomorrow’s business solutions. It helps them grow, perform, and succeed by bringing together the right experience, infrastructure, and opportunities to turn great ideas into business value.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the premium choice for holistic engineering and technology solutions in the market. The trusted industry leader provides superior reliable products and services such as MEP, Facilities Management, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure to the building industry. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies targets businesses looking to advance and elevate customer and business partners’ reputations with quality, reliability, and on-time work.

