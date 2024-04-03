United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies (AFET), the leading provider of holistic and 360-degree technology solutions in the building industry, today announced its exclusive partnership with Tecnikabel, a leading manufacturer of high-performance cables based in Italy. The agreement marks a significant milestone in AFET's commitment to fulfilling the market's demand for top-quality cables and delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the diverse needs of industries across the UAE.

Tecnikabel is renowned globally as the top manufacturer of fire-rated cables, boasting the first fire-rated fiber optic cables approved by the Civil Defense in Dubai and internationally. These cables are endorsed by major governmental entities in the UAE and worldwide, including Etihad, DEWA, and RTA, among others. This partnership between AFET and Tecnikabel ensures that customers in the UAE have access to the highest standard of safety and reliability in their cable solutions.

Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, commented: Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies partnership with Tecnikabel brings a diverse range of customizable cables to the UAE market, catering to the unique requirements of various industries and projects. By combining Italian craftsmanship with innovative technology, AFET and Tecnikabel ensure that their cables deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and safety, meeting the demanding needs of modern infrastructure projects.

With Tecnikabel expertise and Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies dedication to excellence, customers can trust that they are receiving the best-in-class fire-rated cables, meeting the most stringent safety standards globally.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the premium choice for holistic engineering and technology solutions in the market. The trusted industry leader provides superior reliable products and services such as MEP, Facilities Management, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure to the building industry. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies targets businesses looking to advance and elevate customer and business partners’ reputations with quality, reliability, and on-time work.

About Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, part of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, offers customers quality holistic engineering and technology solutions focused around their business.

Established over 45 years ago, the Engineering arm operates in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt. The company provides a wide variety of premium products and services to its partners from MEP, Facilities Management, Air Conditioning, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure in the building and construction industry.

In the UAE, the company continues to successfully represent strong international brands for building products including TOTO, Waterwalker, Airedale, KRANTZ and LG. The company is also the sole agent for well-known elevator and escalators brands like Hitachi, and BLT and in the Saudi Arabia and Qatar branches, the company works with trusted brands such as Toshiba.

The Technologies division provides complete business solutions to large, medium, and small customers that include networking solutions, IP telephony, infrastructure, contact center solutions, business applications, ELV systems, professional audio-visual solutions and managed services.

These solutions are further complemented by services that include project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts. Its partners include best-in-class vendors such as Panasonic, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Microsoft Business Solutions amongst others and currently operates in the UAE and has branch offices across Pakistan. For more information visit: https://afet.com/

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

