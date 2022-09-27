Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The pioneer of holistic engineering and technology solutions in the building industry, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies (AFET)’s Infrastructure Services Division has deployed Artificial Intelligence CCTV and automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) systems in partnership with Dahua Technology at the holistic family-focused destination, Dubai Festival City.

The partnership between AFET and Dahua Technology provides advanced security with AI-based solution to the entire Dubai Festival City vicinity. A secured and safer environment plays an important role in giving confidence to the Dubai Festival City’s residents, tenants and mall visitors and has been achieved by implementing Dahua’s reliable and innovative security solution under Real-Time Monitoring.

Some of the other unique features of the CCTV upgrade include Smart Motion Detection, Abandoned Object Detection, and Vehicle Flow Information with real-time dashboard stating vehicle stay counts in Dubai Festival City.

Murali S, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies said, “We are pleased to have worked with our partner Dahua Technology to upgrade the CCTV systems in Dubai Festival City to enable a safer community and smarter living. Driven by our customer-centric approach, we meet our customers with holistic solutions focused around their business by partnering with like-minded companies constantly looking for value, efficiencies and opportunities to help businesses grow and create value for end users.”

In line with Dubai Festival City’s goal to build innovative communities, the collaboration with Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate and Dahua Technology to create a truly intelligent and proactive surveillance system presents the destination’s residents, mall visitors, and tenants with improved safety and security throughout the city.

Samer Zabian, Director of Residential & Commercial Property at Dubai Festival City said, “Implementing the latest AI technology and command center to upgrade Dubai Festival City reinforces our goal to position the city as a unique destination while also contributing to Dubai’s vision to be a city of the future. The system upgrade not only enhances the safety and security of our residents but also enhances traffic management for the convenience and confidence of our residents.”

Muhammad Bilal Afzal Khan, UAE Group of Business Development Manager of Dahua Technology MENA said, “As a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, we are proud to work with Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies to provide innovative and reliable products to their business units. Using our AI Technology to upgrade the CCTV Systems in Dubai Festival City enables proactive and real-time security empowering a safer and smarter city.”

Al Futtaim Engineering & Technologies’ Infrastructure Services division embrace Design Thinking principles and uses a framework to work together with customers to address issues from stakeholders’ perspectives in their digital journey. The goal is to advance business growth and improve customer intimacy by bridging all gaps with the use of innovative solutions such as audio visual & broadcast, security solutions, extra low voltage systems, voice applications solutions & infrastructure solutions and data groups.

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, one of the region’s leading system integrators, does more than simply invest in tomorrow’s business solutions. It helps them grow, perform, and succeed by bringing together the right experience, infrastructure, and opportunities to turn great ideas into business value.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the premium choice for holistic engineering and technology solutions in the market. The trusted industry leader provides superior reliable products and services such as MEP, Facilities Management, Air Conditioning, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure to the building industry. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies targets businesses looking to advance and elevate customer and business partners’ reputations with quality, reliability, and on-time work.