Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim and a leader in sustainable mobility, has officially opened its new flagship BYD | DENZA | YANGWANG Brand Center SZR, a state-of-the-art destination that brings together the Group’s expanding portfolio of new energy vehicle (NEV) brands under one roof.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the Brand Center serves as a landmark retail hub designed to deliver a seamless, customer-centred experience. The facility further strengthens Al-Futtaim’s role in shaping the future of mobility in the United Arab Emirates.

The new space consolidates multiple brands into one modern, intuitive environment—offering customers improved accessibility, comprehensive product discovery, and personalised consultation. The relocation of the existing BYD UAE showroom into this flagship destination now allows customers to explore Al-Futtaim’s NEV offering in a single, integrated setting.

As part of its customer-first approach, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility continues to provide best-in-class aftersales support, including full warranty coverage, reliable spare parts availability and a service experience built around convenience and long-term peace of mind. This enhanced support ecosystem complements the Group’s strategic investment in EV infrastructure, contributing to the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda and Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

“The opening of the BYD | DENZA | YANGWANG Brand Center SZR is another major step in our journey to accelerate sustainable mobility in the UAE,” said Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility. “This flagship destination reflects our commitment to a customer-centric NEV experience and showcases the strength of our diversified portfolio. By creating a space that is convenient, accessible and future-ready, we continue to support the UAE’s vision for a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

The Brand Center is set to become a key destination for NEV innovation in Dubai, enabling customers to engage with Al-Futtaim’s growing portfolio of electric vehicles in a dynamic and premium retail environment.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future.

The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.