The world’s top ranked EV maker, BYD, expands its lineup in the Emirates with the introduction of the BYD SEAL, BYD SONG PLUS and BYD QIN PLUS

Dubai – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions, announced the introduction of three new models to BYD’s lineup in the UAE: BYD SEAL, BYD SONG PLUS, and BYD QIN PLUS.

This unveiling reinforces Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility's dedication to making electric vehicles accessible and accelerating mass-adoption in the UAE, aligning with the national ambition for net-zero emissions by 2050. It also highlights BYD's cutting-edge contributions to the electric vehicle industry, cementing its status as the premier electric automaker globally, leading in new energy vehicle sales. Catering to the diverse needs of modern drivers, BYD is introducing an array of both luxury sporty all-electric vehicles as well as the latest range of plug-in hybrids that boast super long range, providing the perfect solution for those easing into the transition towards a greener future.

Starting from AED 194,900, the BYD SEAL redefines luxury in electric sedans with its sporty aesthetic and refined comfort. It boasts an exquisite interior featuring high-quality Nappa leather with diamond stitching, reclinable and ventilated rear seats for ultimate relaxation, a 15.6” rotating multimedia screen for an immersive entertainment experience, and a heads-up display for convenient, safe driving. Available in a Long-Range version with a 570km WLTP range and a Performance AWD variant that accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, the BYD SEAL combines luxury with exceptional performance and safety. Additionally, as the world’s first production model equipped with CTB (cell-to-body) Technology, BYD SEAL has successfully secured spots in the top three for the World Car of the Year, underscoring its remarkable breakthroughs in safety, handling and efficiency.

The BYD SONG PLUS, available starting from AED 119,900, offers the best of both worlds. A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV incorporating BYD's Super DM technology, prioritises electric propulsion while achieving ultra-low fuel consumption and exceptional energy efficiency, offering a seamless, responsive, and comfortable driving experience with a combined range of up to 1,000 kilometers (NEDC). It elevates the SUV experience with a suite of advanced features in its Standard FWD trim, including ambient lighting, a 360° camera, panoramic sunroof, Dirac audio system with 9 speakers, and compatibility with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The AWD trim further enhances your experience with a 15.6” rotating multimedia screen, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated/heated front seats, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, heads-up display, Infinity audio system with 10 speakers, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control, blending performance with cutting-edge technology and comfort.

Finally, the BYD QIN PLUS revolutionizes the sedan market with its best-in-class interiors offering bi-colour sports seats made with high quality materials. As a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), it leads its segment in vehicle length, providing unmatched cabin comfort and legroom. With a 100-kilometre EV range and ultra-low fuel consumption, it boasts a combined range of up to 1000 kilometres, setting a new benchmark for both efficiency and performance, and is available starting from a very accessible AED 91,000.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, stated, "The addition of three new models to BYD’s line-up in the UAE reinforces the strong growth potential and demand for greener mobility in the country, and clearly places the UAE among the benchmark economies driving sustainability forward. The launch marks another milestone as for the first time, we are introducing BYD’s long-range plug-in hybrids into the country, a strategic move that will enable more people to switch to greener mobility and ease the sustainable transition. Moreover, the expanded line-up delivers on our promise to make electric and green mobility accessible to all, democratizing the EV landscape. Another milestone step towards strengthening the EV ecosystem that we have started to build over the last year, made possible together with the world's leading electric automaker and our exceptional standards of customer-centric service, alongside years of expertise across the full automotive value chain, from aftersales to flexible financing."

For more information about Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and BYD's commitment to sustainable transportation, please visit www.byduae.ae.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, BYD now marks its expansion into the UAE.