A Dynamic Fusion of Performance, Innovation, and Family Practicality

20th February, Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, in partnership with BYD, the global leader in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), is proud to announce the UAE debut of the all-new BYD SEALION 7. This revolutionary electric SUV makes its first-ever appearance in the Middle East, setting a new benchmark for performance, innovation, and family practicality in the region.

Designed for the modern family that demands both excitement and practicality, the SEALION 7 disrupts the traditional SUV category with its unique “Me vs. We” approach, proving that drivers don’t have to compromise between personal thrill and family practicality. Designed for those who seek performance, space, and smart mobility, boasting 523 horsepower and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds, it delivers a sports car-like driving experience while ensuring exceptional comfort, space, and safety.

“The SEALION 7 is for those who want it all—performance, technology, and versatility in one stunning vehicle,” said Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility and BYD UAE. “This SUV breaks the mold by offering exceptional driving dynamics without compromising on the space and practicality families need.”

At the core of the SEALION 7 is the next-generation e-Platform 3.0, an advanced electric drive system designed for exceptional efficiency and performance. This cutting-edge platform features the world’s fastest mass-produced electric motor, capable of reaching 23,000 rpm, delivering instant power and smooth acceleration. Enhancing safety and situational awareness, the ADAS with 5 radars, 5 cameras, and 9 airbags – not just reactive, but predictive.

The Cell-to-Body (CTB) battery integration strengthens the vehicle’s structural integrity, improving occupant protection in the event of a collision. For a refined driving experience, advanced damping shock absorbers minimize road vibrations, ensuring a smooth and stable ride. Additionally, BYD’s renowned Blade Battery Technology enhances safety and durability, significantly reducing the risk of thermal runaway, making the SEALION 7 one of the safest electric SUVs on the road.

The BYD SEALION 7 is more than just an all-electric family SUV—it redefines the driving experience by striking the perfect balance between individual excitement and family practicality. Built for those who love to drive, it delivers precision handling, powerful acceleration, and cutting-edge features that enhance personal enjoyment behind the wheel. At the same time, it seamlessly integrates spacious interiors, intelligent technology, and advanced safety systems, ensuring connectivity, comfort, and peace of mind for the entire family. Whether it’s about reclaiming the thrill of the drive or creating effortless shared journeys, the SEALION 7 is designed to cater to both.

This powerful narrative aligns with BYD’s vision to transform the way customers perceive electric vehicles (EVs)—not just as a sustainable choice, but as an exciting, performance-driven lifestyle upgrade.

The launch of the SEALION 7 coincides with BYD UAE’s continued expansion, making sustainable mobility more accessible than ever. As part of its "Closer to You" initiative, the brand has now opened two new showrooms in Al Ain and Sharjah, and will be opening soon in Ras Al Khaimah, ensuring customers across the Emirates have easier access to its growing EV lineup.

“As we introduce new models like the SEALION 7, we’re also expanding our presence to offer more convenience and accessibility to our customers,” added Nergiz. “With new showrooms and a stronger aftersales network, we’re making the transition to EVs not only easier but more exciting, convenient than ever before.”

The model is now available for test drives and bookings at all BYD showrooms across the UAE. For more information, visit www.byduae.ae.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China, BYD is now a firm favorite to lead the sustainable mobility transition of the GCC region.