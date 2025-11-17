Founded more than 150 years ago, Dwight has campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and Dwight Global Online

Dwight School Cairo will open its doors with classes from Pre-K to Grade 5 in its first year, expanding to higher grades over the following years.

Cairo, Egypt : The Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, the education arm of Al-Futtaim dedicated to transforming educational landscapes by providing operational and academic oversight of schools, has announced a landmark partnership with Dwight Schools, a leading independent international school network, to establish Dwight School Cairo in Cairo Festival City.

The new campus marks Dwight’s introduction of its globally recognised IB curriculum to Egypt, bringing the school’s distinctive educational philosophy to the country for the first time.

A Management & License Agreement, signed between Al-Futtaim Education Foundation and Dwight Schools, underscores a shared commitment to delivering world-class, values-driven education that nurtures creativity, character, and global citizenship.

A global legacy

Founded more than 150 years ago, Dwight Schools have a long-standing legacy of pioneering international education. The group of schools, owned and led by the Spahn family, has campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and Dwight Global Online.

In his remarks, Stephen Spahn, Chancellor of Dwight Schools, said: “For nearly five decades, I’ve witnessed how education transforms lives, when it is personal, purposeful, and deeply human. We are proud to partner with Al-Futtaim Education Foundation to bring a world-class International Baccalaureate education to Egypt. This new school continues our family’s legacy of building bridges across cultures and empowering students to make a difference in the world.”

Vice Chancellor Blake Spahn, Dwight Schools, added: “The network of Dwight Schools has always stood for innovation and connection, uniting students, educators, and families across continents in a shared pursuit of excellence. With Cairo joining our global network, we are creating new pathways for collaboration and cultural exchange across our campuses from New York to London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and now Cairo.”

Empowering students

The launch of Dwight School Cairo reflects both partners’ dedication to excellence, innovation, and community impact, bringing an inclusive, future-focused education model to families in Cairo.

Mira Al Futtaim, Chief Future Education Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation and Chairwoman of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim, commented: “Our partnership with Dwight Schools marks a significant step in our long-term commitment to redefining the future of learning in the region. Establishing Dwight’s first campus in Egypt demonstrates our ambition to bring world-class, future-focused education models to the heart of our communities. By combining Dwight’s legacy of academic excellence with the Foundation’s vision for transformative education, we aim to empower a new generation of learners to lead with purpose, innovation, and a global mindset.”

Dr. Farah Sarraj, Chief Corporate Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, said:

“Dwight School Cairo represents an important advancement in our shared goal to elevate the quality and depth of education available to students in Egypt. By introducing the full continuum of the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, Dwight will aim to equip learners with the critical thinking, creativity, and intercultural skills needed to thrive in a globalised world. This partnership embodies our commitment to fostering a learning environment where academic excellence is matched by curiosity, compassion, and real-world readiness.”

Subject to regulatory approvals, Dwight School Cairo will open its doors with classes from Pre-K to Grade 5 in its first year, expanding to higher grades over the following years. The founding team will be led by Tom Ferguson, an experienced educator and current Head of Dwight School Seoul, ensuring that the Cairo campus embodies the same culture, quality, and philosophy that defines Dwight Schools globally.

Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

About Dwight School

Dwight School is a leading international network of schools recognized for its pioneering work in personalized learning and its full continuum of International Baccalaureate programs. Founded in 1872 and family-led by the Spahn family, Dwight operates campuses in major cities worldwide, uniting students and educators through a shared vision of innovation, community, and global citizenship.

