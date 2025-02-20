United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Al-Futtaim Automotive continues to lead the charge in revolutionising the automotive retail experience with the expansion of its Virtual Showroom initiative. With the expanded access to the BYD UAE Virtual Showroom, and the introduction of Virtual Showrooms of Toyota UAE and Lexus UAE , this milestone underscores Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to transforming car shopping into an engaging, accessible, and customer-centric experience. By placing the power of virtual exploration directly in the hands of customers, the initiative delivers on the promise of personalisation, accessibility, and innovation.

Commenting on this milestone, Katib Belkhodja, Director of Customer Centricity, Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “Our virtual showroom initiative is a testament to Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to redefining the automotive retail experience. By merging technology with convenience, we empower customers to explore, configure, and make informed decisions without compromising on the personalised touch. We’re not just responding to market needs; we’re shaping them. With thousands of users interacting and spending significant time on the platform, the virtual showrooms for Toyota, Lexus, and BYD are setting new benchmarks for digital customer experiences in the automotive sector.’’

Expanding the Virtual Frontier in Automotive Retail

Al-Futtaim Automotive’s virtual showroom initiative, first unveiled during COP28 in 2023, set a new benchmark for immersive automotive retail experiences. Initially accessible only via a virtual reality experience using an Oculus device, the BYD Virtual Showroom demonstrated its potential to revolutionise customer engagement. It's overwhelming success, particularly among eco-conscious younger audiences, prompted the extension of the concept online, making it accessible to a wider audience via desktops and cross-devices thanks to responsive solution.

Now, with the launch of the Toyota and Lexus UAE Virtual Showrooms, Al-Futtaim Automotive brings the UAE’s best-selling automotive brand into the digital realm. Customers can virtually explore selected models from the brands’ extensive lineup, configure their preferred models, and book test drives and buy or reserve online making the facility accessible from anywhere.

Commenting on the development of the virtual showroom platform, Nabil Bouali, CEO and Co-founder of Verse World, said: "Al-Futtaim Automotive's integration of our virtual showroom technology marks a pivotal shift in automotive retail. By embracing immersive digital experiences, they are not only meeting the evolving expectations of today's consumers but also setting a benchmark for innovation in the industry. This collaboration underscores the transformative power of virtual platforms in creating personalized and engaging customer journeys"

Toyota’s showroom recorded over 3,800 interactions, while Lexus attracted 850 in just 30 days of its launch, reflecting strong organic interest in popular models like the Land Cruiser and LX600. BYD UAE and KSA platforms achieved impressive engagement since launch in September, with over 14,000 and 13,500 interactions respectively, and users spending an average of nearly 3 minutes exploring models like the Song Plus and Atto 3. Notably, these results were generated purely through organic web traffic— a testament to the platform’s ability to attract and engage users authentically in an increasingly ad-driven digital landscape.

A New Standard for Automotive Customer Experiences

The virtual showrooms deliver several key benefits:

Immersive Exploration: Customers can virtually configure their desired car, selecting exterior colours and features to visualise their dream vehicle in stunning detail. 360-degree views and immersive interactions enable buyers to make well-informed purchase choices, accelerating their path to ownership.

Customers can virtually configure their desired car, selecting exterior colours and features to visualise their dream vehicle in stunning detail. 360-degree views and immersive interactions enable buyers to make well-informed purchase choices, accelerating their path to ownership. Increased Accessibility: Giving customers the option to browse and explore vehicles from anywhere before they make a visit to the physical showroom.

Giving customers the option to browse and explore vehicles from anywhere before they make a visit to the physical showroom. Sustainability: By minimising the reliance on large physical spaces, the virtual showroom initiative supports Al-Futtaim Automotive’s sustainability goals.

These features address key challenges in traditional automotive retail, such as inventory constraints, by allowing customers to explore all vehicle configurations digitally, even those

unavailable in physical stock. It also allows customers to explore all car colours, not just those currently in inventory, providing a more comprehensive and immersive browsing experience.

A 2023 report by Roland Berger reveals that 96% of automotive buyers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia begin their purchase journey online, while an Arthur D. Little report highlights the internet’s significant influence on car purchase decisions. Al-Futtaim Automotive’s expansion into virtual platforms bridges the gap between digital research and offline purchases, offering a seamless hybrid retail experience that caters to the growing preference for online transactions. With 53% of regional respondents expressing a preference for completing vehicle purchases online, this innovative approach aligns with the UAE’s digitalization agenda.

