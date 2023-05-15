Abu Dhabi, UAE: With fast-changing market trends, socio-economic challenges and modern technology reshaping the automotive industry, Al-Futtaim Automotive is showing how the automotive powerhouse is at the forefront of the evolutionary changes at Mobility Live Event, currently taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 15 to 16 May.

The UAE’s leading automotive group, representing many of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, is taking part across a series of keynote and panel discussions and the exhibition with a view to demonstrate the group’s commitment to the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 strategic objectives and share insights on new mobility digital transformations.

Headlining at the event as the Diamond Sponsor will be MOOV by Al-Futtaim, the pioneering car subscription service introduced in 2021, which has become one of the fastest-growing mobility players in the country powered by its flexibility and 100% digital approach.

Alexander Maas, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Finance, commented at the event, “Mobility-as-a-service is fast-growing from a technology trend to an industry game-changer. We have seen this growth first-hand with MOOV by Al-Futtaim, the country’s first car rental subscription service. With 49% month-on-month growth in subscribers last year, there is a clear and strong demand not only for 100% digital services such as ours but also demand for a completely flexible car usership solution instead of car ownership. This is something that also solves the urban mobility challenges and optimizes transport use for greener mobility.”

Reinforcing the sustainable mobility agenda was also the newly launched Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, with its Franchise Director, Mohamed Kassem on a panel discussion on day one. Mohammed commented, “The customer shift to electric mobility is growing at an incredible pace, as it should be, considering transportation’s role in carbon emissions. We created a dedicated strategy and approach to electric and green mobility, the result of which is the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company. Our objective is not only to bring advanced electric & hybrid vehicles into the UAE to meet the demand, but go beyond into introducing our own charging technology, an EV aftersales hub, and electric two-wheelers in the coming year.”

Discussing the transition of electric mobility into the UAE fleet sector, Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director – Fleet, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared, “EV needs a new mindset, it is more than just a car, it opens the possibility to an entire new mobility ecosystem. Whether we like it or not, the shift to electric and hybrid is inevitable and the faster we prepare for these transitions, the better it is for the industry. Having said that, as private and public sectors race ahead to meet their net-zero targets, we are seeing a first-wave of high demand for electric & hybrid from corporate fleet, logistics, last-mile delivery and ride-hailing services. There is a stronger push with RTA’s mandate to have only 100% electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered taxis in Dubai by 2027.”

To further accelerate e-mobility growth and to democratize the country’s electric vehicle market, this year, Al-Futtaim marked the launch of their Electric Mobility Company - the UAE’s first ever e-mobility focused dealership - with the introduction of BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, which launched its BYD ATTO 3 model in the market this week.

At the event, Al-Futtaim is participating in the below four panels, while MOOV by Al-Futtaim will be exhibiting in Hall 7-8, stand M90, across the two days.

Day 1 – 15th of May:

9.50am - Keynote Panel: “e-Mobility leadership summit” with Mohamed Kassem, Franchise Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

1.40pm - Keynote Stage Interview: “Mobility as a service: from trend to powerful business reality in the UAE” with Alexander Maas, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Finance

Day 2 – 16th of May:

10.20am - Panel Discussion: “Electrifying your fleet: challenges to overcome when going electric” with Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director - Fleet Strategy, Al-Futtaim Automotive

2.40pm - Panel Discussion: “Reshaping the mobility paradigm with ultra-convenience: exploring the shift from vehicle ownership” with Alexander Maas, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Finance

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.