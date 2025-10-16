Dubai, UAE. Al-Futtaim has collaborated with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to execute a landmark digital core migration and transformation for Al-Futtaim Automotive, moving directly from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure through RISE with SAP. As one of the largest SAP transformations in the region, this program strengthens the division’s end-to-end operations and positions it to lead the future of mobility.

Working in collaboration with SAP, SNP, proaxia and Al-Futtaim, IBM Consulting delivered the program with less than 48 hours of downtime, saving the business 8-10 days of potential operational losses, despite the scale and complexity of the task. The transformation involved consolidating more than 2 billion records (nearly 20 TB of data), remediating 50,000 authorization objects, modernizing 17 years of historical data and custom code, validating over 27,000 test cases with a pass rate of 98% in the first round of execution, and re-establishing more than 550 integrations – all with pin-point precision and zero delays to the planned timeline.

Al-Futtaim Automotive took advantage of IBM’s Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA methodology, which allows selective data transition so customers can leave behind obsolete records and configurations. Predefined templates guide each step, while automation tools reduce manual effort, creating a predictable, faster path to go-live.

This achievement marks the latest phase in Al-Futtaim’s S/4HANA on RISE journey. A previous phase, covering Al-Futtaim Retail and other business units, also went live seamlessly without a single Priority 1 defect, demonstrating the strength of the collective collaboration with IBM Consulting in driving the transformation forward.

Highlighting the success of the project, Himanshu Shrivastava , Chief Technology Officer at Al-Futtaim, remarked: “At Al-Futtaim, our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to unify our operations through advanced technologies. Establishing our new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core is a pivotal milestone that enhances our ability to innovate, operate with agility, and deliver world-class services across all our business units. This achievement underscores the power of collaboration and the strategic importance of technology in shaping our future.”

Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Middle East & Africa, said: “Successfully migrating such a large and complex automotive business directly to SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure with Rise showcases the combined expertise and precision of this collaboration. By working side by side with Al-Futtaim and our ecosystem partners, we have created a resilient and future-ready digital backbone that unlocks new opportunities for efficiency, innovation, and customer-centric growth.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, added: “Al-Futtaim Automotive’s bold leap to SAP S/4HANA on RISE, achieved with minimal downtime in collaboration with IBM, is a landmark in scaling operations amid complexity. At SAP, we are proud to partner in this game-changing transformation, equipping the UAE’s mobility sector with AI-ready capabilities that enhance efficiency, agility, and global competitiveness.”

While many enterprises stagger their journey to S/4HANA and Rise, Al-Futtaim accelerated the process, completing both in a single, unified transformation program. By establishing a unified digital core, Al-Futtaim Automotive gains the ability to accelerate financial closing, improve integration across its supply chain, and introduce new AI-powered services in the future. The migration also underscores Al-Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, aligning with the UAE’s national digital transformation vision.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Al-Futtaim



Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.