Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a strategic move designed to reinforce its commitment to rigorous sanctions systems testing, Al Fardan Exchange, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has partnered with AML Analytics, the global leader in the testing and validation of sanction screening and transaction monitoring systems.

The partnership signifies a notable milestone in Al Fardan Exchange's commitment to ensuring that sanctions systems are functioning as intended, thereby elevating anti-financial crime standards in the market. Al Fardan Exchange seeks to fortify its already robust ethical and sustainable business practices, by implementing comprehensive compliance measures for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

Al Fardan Exchange's adoption of AML Analytics testing is a critical step towards ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of their sanction and PEP screening systems. AML Analytics Regulatory Technology (RegTech) solutions enhance the screening and monitoring systems, which will assist Al Fardan Exchange in complying with regulatory requirements. This will help to minimise the risk of financial crime, Targeted Financial Sanctions and ensure that strong detection systems are in place.

“Through this strategic alliance, Al Fardan Exchange is set to invest substantially in state-of-the-art technology and expertise, elevating its operations and services to unprecedented levels of excellence”. Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, stated, "Our partnership with AML Analytics marks a significant milestone in reaffirming our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance both regionally and globally."

“AML Analytics are delighted to have been asked to partner with Al Fardan Exchange to assist with their continued proactive approach to their AML/CFT work. I’m thoroughly looking forward to working closely with Hasan Fardan Al Fardan and his team to help them further the development of their vision and future goals.” Tim Holder, Managing Director Middle East and Africa, AML Analytics.

AML Analytics collaborates with regulators, supervisors, and central banks globally, delivering technical expertise and advanced Supervisory Technology (SupTech) to test and validate regulated entities' AML/CFT systems as part of Thematic Reviews. AML Analytics has worked with over 40 regulatory authorities across the globe.

About Al Fardan Exchange:

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end Jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

