Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Fardan Exchange, the leading financial institution in the UAE, has launched the newly released Aani instant payment platform with Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). As a result of this partnership, Al Fardan Exchange became the first Exchange House to launch this pioneering platform. Aani is currently available to Al Fardan Exchange’s Travelez Plus Visa Platinum customers with a view to extending the platform to its full customer base in the near future.

This strategic initiative signifies a significant leap in the UAE’s digital payment landscape. The Aani platform is set to transform how customers engage in digital payments, exemplifying Al Fardan Exchange’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the CBUAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) program.

With Aani, individuals, businesses, corporates, and government entities can now enjoy a revolutionary, secure digital payment experience with transactions processed instantly and securely 24/7. Al Fardan Exchange’s Travelez Plus Platinum Visa customers can benefit from many convenient features via the Aani mobile app.

These features include instant money transfers using only the recipient's phone number, plus "Request Money" and "Split Bills" functions, streamlining various payment experiences. The platform also supports QR codes, enabling cashless payments at merchants.

Expressing his enthusiasm about this transformative partnership, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, stated: "We are honoured to collaborate with Al Etihad Payments and take the lead as the first exchange house in launching Aani. This innovative instant payment platform redefines digital transactions, bringing us closer to a cashless society and aligning with the UAE's vision of nurturing a cashless economy. The era of seamless transactions has arrived, and we are proud to be pioneers in this revolutionary stride.’’

Echoing this sentiment, Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments, added: “Aani promotes accessibility, ensuring all individuals, businesses, and government entities can enjoy the benefits of instant digital payments. I am confident that this collaboration with one of our key stakeholders, Al Fardan Exchange, will pave the way for a brighter future in the digital payment industry. The launch of Aani is a significant step towards the UAE's vision of a cashless society, driving digital innovation and financial efficiency.”

In addition to the launch of Aani, Al Fardan Exchange’s Travelez Plus Visa Platinum card continues to cater to diverse travel needs in the UAE. Whether for corporate, recreational, educational, or local purposes, the card offers unparalleled benefits. Customers can pre-load up to 20 currencies, secure competitive forex rates before departure and enjoy the convenience of transactions at Visa-accredited establishments in preferred currencies.

For more information on the Travelez Plus Visa Platinum card, https://alfardanexchange.com/travelez-platinum and Aani platform: https://alfardanexchange.com/aani

About Al Fardan Exchange:

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end Jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds a global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, the company is proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning all Emirates. Reinforced by strategic partnerships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, it offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com