Eng. Walid Ragab, CEO of the Company: We have an expansion plan in Egypt.. and we are negotiating with 6 Arab and African countries to export our products We support the state's orientation to deepen and localize the industry and create great opportunities for the Egyptian products locally and abroad We are keen to meet the needs of customers for products with high quality and at fair prices



Cairo: In the context of bolstering its presence and increasing its expansion in the local and foreign markets, Al Fajr Medical Company is participating in the Egypt International Health Exhibition "Egy Health", which is currently being held from October 10 to 12, 2024 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Egyptian Drug Authority.

“Al Fajr Medical participates in the Egypt Health Exhibition for the fourth time,” stated Eng. Walid Ragab, CEO of Al Fajr Medical in a press statement released today, praising the opening of the exhibition in the presence of Dr. Maya Morsi, Minister of Social Solidarity, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Mohamed Maait, Chairman of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance, and a number of representatives of the Arab delegations participating in the conference and exhibition.

Ragab said that Al Fajr Medical is present at the Egypt Health International Exhibition to showcase its current 10 products, including "Patient Head Service Unit", "Medical Bed", "Medical Gas Networks", "Control Boxes", "Volume Meter" and "Suction Regulator"

He pointed out that Al Fajr Medical's participation comes from its commitment and keenness to expand the scope of its work to meet the needs of the Egyptian market by providing high-quality products, in addition to seeking to enter many African and Arab markets.

It is worth noting that Al Fajr Medical Company has been operating in the Egyptian market since 2006, and the company has supplied its products to more than 150 government and private hospitals in various Egyptian governorates.

Ragab explained that his company's pavilion witnessed a remarkable turnout from many Egyptian visitors and Arab delegations to learn about the company's products displayed at the Egypt Health International Exhibition.

He pointed out that Al Fajr Medical supports the state's plan to deepen local industry and adopts an expansion plan at the level of production and export in the coming years, saying that relying on local factories in this field has become an absolute necessity at the present time to reduce imports and curb demand on hard currency.

Ragab revealed that his company is currently negotiating with clients and importers in about 6 African and Arab countries to export Al Fajr Medical products to their markets during the coming year 2025, explaining that there is a great opportunity for Egyptian products to be present in all countries, especially those with which the company have trade agreements such as COMESA and others.

He continued by saying that Al Fajr Medical has 20 years of experience in the medical engineering field, qualified human cadres on staff, and numerous quality certificates and international accreditations. These attributes enable the company to compete with its foreign competitors at fair prices and produce products of the highest caliber.

He stressed that his company has a great national goal and orientation represented in providing local products to meet the needs of hospitals with the highest quality, in parallel with the Egyptian state's vision to deepen local manufacturing and reduce pressure on foreign currencies.

Ragab said as he wrapped up his remarks, "We prioritize the needs and goals of our customers in order to earn their trust. This strengthens Al Fajr Medical's position as one of the most significant and well-known brands in the manufacturing of medical equipment and devices required for the hospital industry and the medical system as a whole, which has experienced remarkable development with the backing of the Egyptian state's political leadership."