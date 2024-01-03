Al Tannaf platform makes sourcing feed for your livestock as easy as ordering online.

United Arab Emirates: The first of its kind e-commerce and retail platform, Al Tannaf, has been redefining the animal feed industry in the UAE. Al Tannaf is an integral division of Al Dahra, one of the leaders in the agribusiness and animal feed industry internationally and is on a mission to provide high-quality animal feed products specifically formulated to cater to the nutritional needs of camels, sheep, goats, poultry, horses, and other large farm animals that are bred. Al Tannaf is not just a brand that blends tradition and innovation, but a testament to Al Dahra’s commitment to quality and convenience.

“Sourcing feed has never been simpler,” says Fahad Ghanem, a devoted local farmer. “Al Tannaf’s app is a gateway to a wide assortment of feeds, each tailored to meet specific animal requirements. It’s not just about placing an order; it’s about finding the perfect nutritional balance for our animals — the process is swift, seamless, and secure.”

Farmers across the UAE are embracing Al Tannaf’s transformative experience, which represents a convenient e-commerce application for customers that prioritises user-friendliness and security. For those who prefer a more traditional approach, Al Tannaf offers expert guidance across 10 strategically located stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Global partnerships enhance Al Tannaf’s offerings, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality ingredients from around the world. Al Tannaf caters to diverse animals, from camels to goats and poultry, guaranteeing top-notch nutrition year-round. But Al Tannaf’s ethos extends beyond commerce: It’s a journey from seed to feed, reflected in its slogan ‘From the Perfect Seed to the Perfect Feed.’ This is a commitment encapsulated across all touchpoints, from selecting the finest seeds to formulating nutritional feeds.

In the spirit of generosity, Al Tannaf announces a special promotion: with every purchase of Altannaf alfalfa, customers will receive complimentary Wafi compound feed pellet bags— a token of appreciation for the farmers’ dedication and a delightful treat for their animals. Interested customers can download the Al Tannaf app from the Google Play and App Store or visit www.altannaf.com for more information.

Al Tannaf, a division of Al Dahra, continues to lead the way in global feed and forage supply, demonstrating a dedication to agricultural excellence and innovation.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, with over 400 thousand acres of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and others, specializing in the cultivation, production in addition to trading of nearly 3 million tons of animal feed and up to 3 million tons of essential food commodities and end-to-end supply chain management.

Serving a large customer base from the Government and Commercial sectors, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Asia and the Middle East.

Contact

Aju Abraham Thomas – aju.thomas@aldahra.com