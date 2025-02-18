United Arab Emirates – Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya, Al Dahra and the Government of Kenya have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Through this agreement, Al Dahra will lease and manage up to 200,000 acres of irrigated farmland in the Galana-Kulalu Ranch, with an estimated investment of up to USD 800 million.

This strategic partnership aligns with Kenya's Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which emphasizes enhancing food security and agricultural development. The potential project will be implemented in multiple phases over the next 10 years, subject to technical due diligence and to the completion of key national infrastructure projects. The project will focus on producing strategic crops key to Kenya’s food security for domestic consumption within Kenya. Al Dahra's involvement demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and food security. Al Dahra will leverage its expertise in arid climate farming to support Kenya's food production and transform the country's agricultural landscape.

Eng. Eric Mugaa, the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation said, "The Government of Kenya is committed to addressing food security through strategic partnerships with the private sector. We are pleased to collaborate with Al Dahra and believe this project will be a game-changer for enhancing Kenya Food Security Agenda and reduce the national food deficit. This is one of the largest Foreign Direct Investments in Kenya."

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO of Al Dahra said, "This partnership with the Government of Kenya is a significant milestone for Al Dahra. We are excited to contribute to Kenya's agricultural development and food import substitution through our innovative farming practices and extensive experience in large scale irrigated farming. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the Kenyan people, surrounding communities, and the agricultural sector as a whole. It will create jobs, support local businesses, and foster sustainable agricultural practices."

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, with over 400 thousand acres of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and other countries, specialized in cultivation, production and trading of nearly 3 million tons of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tons of animal feed.

Serving a large customer base from Commercial enterprises to Government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

