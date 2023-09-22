Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced that “Al Dahra Agriculture” and “Elite Agro Holding” have joined the Fodder Market agreements. These agreements are designed to ensure the provision of high-quality grass and concentrated fodder to the UAE's livestock sector.



“Al Dahra Agriculture” is one of the leading companies in the cultivation, production, and supply of animal fodder and food crops with land bank in excess of 400 thousand acres of owned and leased lands across 20 countries around the world, and 15 feed factories producing more than 40 feed products. By joining the "Fodder Market" agreement, Al Dahra will supply animal feed on a large scale through 15 outlets within the "Fodder Market" and endeavour satisfy the requirements of the livestock sector in the various Emirates of the country.



“Elite Agro Holding”, a major local agricultural investment entity, is contributing significantly to this collaboration. Operating 4 substantial farms within the UAE and multiple farms worldwide, the company produces fodder, vegetables, and fruits. Its participation in the Fodder Market agreement will see Elite Agro Holding provide a diverse array of high-quality animal feed through 4 dedicated outlets within the Fodder Market.



The agreements were signed by H.E. Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA, and Mr. Arnoud van den Berg, Group Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Al Dahra, and Dr. Abdul Moneim Al Marzouqi, CEO and Managing Director of Elite Agro Holding.



H.E. Dr. Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of ADAFSA for Operational Affairs, said: "The joining of these two leading companies to the Fodder Market agreements represents a great impetus for the market and platform to ensure the provision of high-quality fodder, meet the needs of the livestock sector, and contribute to enhancing agricultural sustainability and economic development in the UAE."



She added that the accession of Al Dahra and Elite Agro to the "Fodder Market" agreements reflects their commitment to strengthening fodder supply baskets and contributing to the development of livestock. This step comes within the framework of the continuous efforts of ADAFSA to achieve the sustainability of the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, aligning with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to support livestock breeders and strengthen partnership with the private sector.



Her Excellency explained that ADAFSA is committed to providing an enabling investment environment for all national companies operating in the fodder sector. She also expressed her pleasure to cooperate with all companies and work together to build a partnership that contributes to enhancing ADAFSA's ability to meet the requirements of livestock and achieve its strategic goals of global leadership in food security.



Arnoud van den Berg, Al Dahra Group Chief Executive Officer, stated “This program is a promising opportunity to develop animal feed business in UAE and is a continuation of more than 16 years of collaboration and partnership between Al Dahra and ADAFSA delivering best feed and support UAE’s food security”



Dr. Abdulmonem Al Marzouqi, CEO and Managing Director of Elite Agro Holding, said that the fodder market is a key part of the UAE's agricultural sector and plays a significant role in meeting the needs of the livestock sector and increasing the production of milk, meat, dairy, and poultry.



Investment in the fodder industry is strategic to enhance food security and achieve self-sufficiency in fodder supply.



Elite Agro plays a significant role in the fodder market by providing advanced and high-quality locally produced fodder on their farms. The fodder meets the needs of breeders and helps them make the most of their livestock resources. Elite Agro uses advanced technology and high standards in fodder production processes, and they also conduct continuous research and development to improve the composition of fodder according to the needs of different livestock.



Moreover, Elite Agro works at the Weshah Fodder Centre in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, which distributes animal feed to beneficiaries in the Northern Emirates as part of the President's generosity program. The Center serves the needs of 14,700 beneficiaries in all Northern Emirates.



Dr. Al Marzouqi added that Elite Agro is committed to implementing specific agricultural and environmental policies and standards. The company believes that the UAE has the ability to enhance its domestic production of livestock and reduce its dependence on foreign imports. This will help to achieve sustainable economic development, create local jobs, and enhance the UAE's ability to meet its growing food needs.



ADAFSA had recently signed "Fodder Market" agreements with 13 national companies to provide herbal and concentrated fodder and ensure the sustainable supply of fodder through the "Fodder Market," the largest and first of its kind in the Middle East, was launched by ADAFSA. It aims to provide livestock breeders in the country with convenient access to high-quality feed at competitive prices. Located near livestock farms (Ezbah), the “Fodder Market” is linked to a group of existing regular markets in addition to an online platform for trading feed available to all companies at the UAE level.



There are already 12 markets in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including 85 outlets allocated to 30 companies for the sale and marketing of animal feed. More of these markets will be established with the inclusion of more companies specialized in the sale and marketing of feed.



The market serves about approximately 40,000 breeders nationwide and meets the needs of over 5 million head of livestock.