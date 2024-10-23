The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has continued its efforts to support private project owners in the field of breeding Houbara bustard birds in captivity, aiming to enhance the conservation of the endangered species.



The External Reserves Office of the State affirmed that Rawdat Al-Faras Houbara Breeding Centre, dedicated to the endangered birds, seeks to increase the number of private projects for the production and breeding of Houbara bustards in Qatar.



This is achieved through providing unlimited support services, including technical, consultative services, besides organising training and educational courses aimed at enhancing knowledge on breeding and production methods.



The office explained that the ministry offers a comprehensive package of incentives and initiatives targeting Qatari citizens interested in establishing private Houbara breeding projects. These include providing suggestions, models and standardised designs for the construction and establishment of breeding projects, alongside offering consultative services, fodder, medicinal and preventive supplies and specialised production birds, all under the supervision of experts in the field.



The project owner's commitments include allowing the Rawdat Al-Faras Centre team to visit the project any time on demand, to ensure the quality of the breeding processes and the general cleanliness of the site. In addition, the project owner must ensure the cleanliness of the place and provide necessary protection, veterinary care and food for the Houbara bustard birds. Further, the office stressed that the project owner must record hatching data and submit it to the External Reserves Office of the State on demand.

