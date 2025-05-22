Al Bostany Real Estate Development Company has announced the launch of its new project, "Ladera Hub," located in the heart of New Cairo. This initiative is part of its strategy to provide integrated projects that adapt to changes in the real estate market and meet the aspirations of clients seeking a modern and sophisticated investment experience.

During a press conference, Eng. Mohamed Al Bostany, Chairman of the company, confirmed that "Ladera Hub" is a contemporary model that blends commercial and hotel uses, offering an innovative architectural vision that aligns with the latest global trends.

He explained that the project features a stepped design, allowing all units to have facades and outdoor spaces, enhancing the user experience and giving the project a unique modern character.

He also noted that the project is strategically located on South 90th Street, near Tabarak Hospital, making it an ideal destination for mixed-use activities. The total area of the project exceeds 3 acres, featuring units of various sizes suitable for different activities, with flexible payment plans starting from a 5% down payment and facilities extending up to 8 years.

Al Bostany added that "Ladera Hub" is being implemented in partnership with a selection of specialized consulting entities. Marron Properties is responsible for the management and operation of the project, while Eng. Moataz Ezz Al Arab handles architectural consulting, Eng. Mohamed Al Shafie from "City Stars" oversees structural consulting, and Eng. Mohamed Sabry from "United Engineering Group" manages electromechanical consulting. Additionally, the French company Batiment has designed the interior decorations.

In a related context, Al Bostany recently celebrated the launch of the project and its 40th anniversary in a grand event featuring star Tamer Ashour, attended by prominent figures from media, politics, and the real estate development sector. This occasion highlights the company’s stature and its long-standing journey in the Egyptian market.

The company also announced a renewal of its corporate identity, reflecting its new and future vision, which focuses on innovation and quality, delivering projects that align with economic and urban transformations in Egypt. They are also moving to their new headquarters in front of the American University, enhancing their presence in the heart of New Cairo.

Eng. Mohamed Al Bostany concluded his speech by emphasizing that "Ladera Hub" represents a qualitative addition to the real estate market in New Cairo in terms of design, location, and service diversity, making it a comprehensive destination that combines work, leisure, and living in a developed urban environment that meets the needs of a new generation of investors and entrepreneurs.