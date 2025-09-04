In a new step that strengthens its presence in East Cairo, Al Borouj for Construction and Development announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with El Gamsy Real Estate Development to develop an integrated commercial project in El Shorouk City, spanning an area of approximately 5,300 square meters.

Eng. Mohamed Raafat, Chairman of Al Borouj for Construction and Development, explained that the new project is set to be a qualitative addition to El Shorouk City by providing spaces dedicated to commercial, administrative, medical, and educational activities, in line with residents’ needs and in support of boosting investment in the city.

He emphasized that Al Borouj for Construction and Development is always keen to build strong alliances with experienced market partners.