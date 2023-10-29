Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: To highlight its commitment to advancing healthcare in Saudi Arabia, Al Borg Diagnostics, a premier lab network in the Middle East and North Africa, is showcasing its most advanced medical and healthcare at the highly anticipated Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh Expo.

From October 29th to 31st, 2023, the exhibition promises to be a hub for groundbreaking innovations in healthcare and laboratory services. Al Borg's participation underlines the company's status and dedication to pioneering laboratory diagnostics in the Kingdom and beyond.

At the exhibition, Al Borg Diagnostics will be celebrated as a trailblazer, securing its spot among the early adopters of the revamped 'Sehaty' app's digital medical record system owned by the Ministry of Health. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering dedication to revolutionizing healthcare, harmonizing with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al Borg Diagnostics extended its invitation to Global Health Exhibition visitors to explore their premier booth (H1.E30), showcasing groundbreaking laboratory innovations. For the first time in the region, Al Borg will introduce the Electron Microscope unit, a trailblazing technology pivotal for diagnostics and research.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the services of Saudi Arabia's leading reference labs. Highlighting its commitment to professional development, Al Borg will also unveil its Academy, dedicated to refining the expertise of lab professionals and advancing their scientific and technical proficiency.

Dr. May Al Moshary, Executive Medical Director at Al Borg Diagnostics, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by participating in the Global Health Exhibition. "Our objective is to offer superior diagnostic services and foster a healthier community. We're relentlessly pursuing excellence in healthcare by embracing the newest medical developments and leveraging state-of-the-art global technologies," she noted.

"As we steer our efforts towards the goals of Vision 2030, we're deeply committed to elevating healthcare standards. By offering precise diagnostic services, we're not only enhancing successful treatment outcomes but also ensuring the broader community benefits from top-tier healthcare. Our unwavering focus on innovation and technological advancements, combined with the dedication to professional development through Al Borg Academy, paves the way for the next generation in the medical laboratory field, promising a comprehensive upliftment of the healthcare landscape," she added.

Al Borg Laboratories is a key player in Saudi Arabia's healthcare landscape, serving as a diagnostic hub for over 5,000 medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics, as well as pharmaceutical companies. With a daily clientele of over 15,000 and a vast network of 140 branches, the company's participation in the Global Health Exhibition highlights its dedication to enhancing collaborations and expanding its diagnostic services. Al Borg Laboratories' presence at the Global Health Expo offers attendees a prime chance to explore cutting-edge diagnostic advancements. This initiative is anticipated to boost partnerships across the healthcare landscape.

Highlighting their commitment to community welfare, Borg Laboratories took on a pivotal role during the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage. Collaborating with the Ministry of Health, Al Borg distinguished itself as the leading private laboratory, providing timely and accurate diagnostic services to pilgrims in the sacred sites.