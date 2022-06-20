Taking its industrial strategy aligned with UAE’s Operation 300B to a global audience

Dubai, UAE: Even as the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently signed a sustainable global strategic partnership agreement that aims to boost the exploration of future opportunities, growing the industrial sector will be the country’s priority over the next decade to drive the national economy.

In line with ‘Operation 300 billion’, the 10-year comprehensive strategy that aims to make the industrial sector the main driver of the UAE national economy, Al Bayader International, the nation’s sustainable and innovative manufacturer and supplier of packaging, foodstuff and cleaning solutions, has been leading from the front to boost industrial output and diversify its portfolio.

As part of this long-term strategy aimed to support this national initiative, 30-year old Al Bayader International is taking its proud ‘Make in the UAE’ label to the world to showcase its world-class manufacturing standards, its remarkable sustainability footprint and industrial acumen that is underpinned by the UAE government’s infrastructure and strategy.

The company was exhibiting as part of the Dubai Exports pavilion at the ‘World of Private Label’ international trade show organised by Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) at RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam on 31 May-1 June 2022. Held under the aegis of the Export Market Development Department, the Al Bayader delegation led by its founder and CEO, Nidal Haddad, was able to garner massive interest from retailers and suppliers interested in their UAE-made products.

Prior to this trade show, Jamil Haddad, Head of Business Development & Sustainability at Al Bayader International, spoke on ‘Accelerating Business Demand For Sustainable Packaging Through Product Innovation’ at the ‘Packaging Innovations & Empack’ conference held in Birmingham, UK on 25-26 May 2022. He explained how demand worldwide for sustainable packaging is significantly increasing, and an acceleration in business & consumer demand for sustainable packaging is desirable.

Participation of UAE-based companies like Al Bayader at international trade shows help augment integration and cooperation in supporting global efforts to achieve mutual objectives and develop comprehensive future plans and strategies.

Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “Being part of the UAE success story and showcasing this at global and international events is a matter of pride for us. Since 1996 we have been manufacturing products that pass the test of high-quality international standards and in order to accelerate this demand for sustainable packaging worldwide and we need more product innovations to illustrate the different types of sustainable products out there. Consumer labels are unfortunately not helping grow demand as they are many and confusing. Therefore, innovation in products to tell that story is the way forward. And we are privileged to be able to tell this successfully to an international audience.”

Recently, Al Bayader International launched its newest range of sustainable packaging solution made from sugarcane pulp. This innovative product is part of the company’s wider sustainability strategy that will significantly contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative by reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the carbon footprint.

Al Bayader International is a sustainability champion in the food packaging industry, having last year inaugurated the country’s first and largest solar rooftop within the food packaging sector at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). The 980 kWp solar rooftop plant spans an area of 4,000 square metres and will generate over 1.5 GWh of clean electricity annually.

Al Bayader International owns and operates six manufacturing and nine logistics locations with a current production capacity of over 31,000 tonnes per annum covering more than 1,700 products. Among the company’s sustainability best practices include a Botanical Garden in Jebel Ali that has over 20 types of plants and 240+ trees native to the Mediterranean region, which is irrigated using treated sewage water. The garden offsets 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The company will be continuing this journey of taking the ‘Make in the UAE’ story to trade shows such as the HORECA Oman and Hospitality Qatar.

-Ends-

About Al Bayader International:

Al Bayader International has established itself over three decades as an international leader in manufacturing and supplying comprehensive food packaging solutions.

With a dedicated team of around 900 employees and the support of over 400 business partners, the company delivers added value to the global food and beverage industries and offers an extensive 1,700+ product portfolio, which represents the backbone of the retail and food service sectors.

As part of its constantly expanding business, Al Bayader International currently owns and operates six manufacturing and nine logistics locations with a current production capacity of 31,000+ tons per annum and increasing. They lead several GCC markets with a substantial market share, while steadily increasing penetration into markets further afield, including Europe and Africa.

For more information please contact:

Alisha Patel

CLAY TABLET | Voice International

Email: alisha@voiceinternational.me