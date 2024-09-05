Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of Bahrain’s leading financial institutions in the field of Islamic banking, has entered a strategic partnership agreement with Bahrain Airport Company. This collaboration will offer a suite of premium benefits and rewards to the bank’s customers who hold the World Elite Mastercard credit card, enhancing their overall experience at Bahrain International Airport, including complimentary annual access to the luxurious Awal Lounge.

A signing ceremony was recently held at Al Baraka Islamic Bank headquarters. The agreement was signed by Dr. Adel Abdullah Salem, CEO of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, and Mr. Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, in the presence of senior executives from Al Baraka Islamic Bank, Bahrain Airport Company, Hala Bahrain, Gulf Air Group, and Mastercard.

This agreement comes as Al Baraka Islamic Bank prepares to launch the World Elite Mastercard credit card, which is specially designed for affluent individuals, providing them with a wide range of unique privileges. The new payment product aims to boost the customer experience and meet the cardholders’ evolving needs, especially while traveling. This includes unlimited access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide and immediate enrollment in the Al Baraka Rewards Programme. The credit card also offers complimentary travel insurance, 24/7 emergency services and premium experiences in various fields.

On this occasion, Dr. Adel Abdullah Salem CEO of Al Baraka Islamic Bankstated: “We take pride in this partnership, which underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional services to our customers. The World Elite Mastercard credit card will unlock a new realm of luxurious experiences for our esteemed clientele.”

He added: “As we prepare for the launch of this innovative card, we are dedicated to incorporating additional benefits that align with the growing demands and aspirations of our valued customers. Our commitment is to provide outstanding banking experiences that not only meet but exceed customer expectations, whether during their travels or in their daily lives.”

On his part, Mr. Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in enhancing passenger services as we continually strive to deliver exceptional experiences for our visitors. The collaboration between Al Baraka Islamic Bank and Bahrain International Airport will enhance the overall experience for passengers, reflecting our mutual commitment to providing the highest standards of service and comfort.”

Awal Lounge is a standout feature of Bahrain International Airport, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming World Elite cardholders from Al Baraka Islamic Bank.”

Reem Tannir, Country Manager for Bahrain, Mastercard, commented: “At Mastercard, we are committed to providing seamless and secure payment solutions that suit consumers’ lifestyles. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Baraka Islamic Bank and Bahrain Airport Company to introduce the World Elite Mastercard credit card, which connects discerning travellers to a world of priceless experiences that seamlessly blend unmatched luxury and convenience.”

For more details about our banking services, customers can visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s website at www.albaraka.bh or contact us at 13300400.

