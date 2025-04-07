Manama: Al Baraka Group has announced its sponsorship as a “Global Partner” for the 45th edition of AlBaraka Islamic Economics Symposium, which will take place on April 16–17, 2025, under the theme: “Islamic Banking in Fifty Years: Past Achievements and Future Aspirations.” The event will be hosted at the University of Prince Muqrin in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This prestigious global symposium will bring together a distinguished group of scholars, jurists, bankers, and academics. It will feature numerous key sessions and workshops focusing on the evolution of Islamic banking over the past 50 years, including legislative and jurisprudential developments, global market expansion, and innovative pathways such as Islamic windows and acquisitions while maintaining its Islamic identity. The symposium will also address Shariah governance, Sharia supervisory boards, and international Sharia standards as a solid foundation for Islamic banking.

Moreover, the discussions will cover critical topics related to the role of Islamic banks in socio-economic development and the future of Islamic banking amidst challenges and promising opportunities.

The symposium’s agenda will include a panel discussion on the role of banking groups in leading the Islamic finance sector and promoting Islamic economic principles. Additionally, there will be two specialized workshops focusing on new governance standards by AAOIFI and mechanisms for developing Islamic financial products through financial engineering tools, in addition to various accompanying activities, such as distributing AlBaraka Forum awards, showcasing new projects, and signing memorandums of understanding.

Al Baraka Group is committed to sponsoring AlBaraka Islamic Economics Symposium annually and providing all necessary support to ensure its success. Over the past decades, the symposium has played a crucial role in establishing and developing the jurisprudential foundations of Islamic banking and economics. It has also served as a scholarly reference for academic research, Shariah committees, and fatwa bodies, thus safeguarding the integrity of Islamic banking in serving societies and contributing to sustainable development.

Launched in 1981, AlBaraka Islamic Economics Symposium has served as a leading platform for Shariah and economic discussions. It has significantly contributed to the advancement of Islamic economic practices from both jurisprudential and technical perspectives. The symposium presents emerging economic issues for deliberation by renowned Islamic scholars and jurists, alongside extensive participation from international financial and economic experts. The goal is to enrich Islamic economic practices by offering fatwas, recommendations, and effective practical solutions.

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.