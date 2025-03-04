Manama: Al Baraka Group announces that four of its banking units have won over 10 awards at the recent Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards ceremony held in Dubai. Al Baraka Bank Egypt was recognized as the Best Islamic Retail Bank and Best Digital Offering in Egypt. Al Baraka Bank South Africa received the awards of Best Islamic Bank in South Africa and Best Islamic Corporate & Retail Bank. Al Baraka Bank Tunisia was honored as the Best Islamic Bank in Tunisia, Best Islamic Corporate & Retail Bank, in addition to being recognized for Most Innovative Offering and Best Digital Offering. Furthermore, Jordan Islamic Bank was awarded as the Best Islamic Bank in Jordan, Best Islamic Investment & Retail Bank, and Most Innovative Islamic Bank in Jordan.

This achievement reflects Al Baraka Group’s commitment to providing world-class Sharia-compliant financial solutions. Winning these prestigious awards in a single year further strengthens the Group’s position in the Islamic banking sector and highlights the trust of its customers and stakeholders, as the winners are selected through an extensive industry-wide voting process.

Commenting on this success, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group CEO of Al Baraka Group, stated:

“This achievement aligns with our ongoing mission to provide ethical, customer-centric financial services that adhere to Sharia principles. Through our banking units, we continue to innovate and enhance digital offerings to promote financial inclusion, support economic growth, and uphold the highest standards of Islamic banking. As we celebrate this recognition, we extend our sincere gratitude to our banking units, customers, employees, and partners, reaffirming our commitment to excellence”.

The IFN Awards are among the most prestigious in the global Islamic finance industry, recognizing institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance and make a tangible impact in their markets. Winners are selected through an industry-wide voting process, reflecting the confidence and trust of customers and stakeholders in the awarded banks.”

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.