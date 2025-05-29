Cairo – Al Baraka Bank Egypt has been awarded the prestigious title of “Most Impactful Islamic Financial Institution of 2025” by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. This notable recognition highlights the bank’s pivotal role in supporting economic and social development. The award was received by Mr. Ahmed Atteya, Head of Financial Institutions at Al Baraka Bank Egypt, from Dr. Khaled Khalafallah, Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), during the Private Sector Forum Awards Ceremony (PSF 2025), held as part of the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in the Algerian capital.

This accolade reflects Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s distinguished position as a leading institution in providing Sharia-compliant banking products and services that cater to the needs of a wide range of clients, from individuals to corporations. Notably, the bank has successfully expanded its correspondent banking network to cover over 130 countries worldwide, significantly enhancing its capabilities in sustainably supporting foreign trade finance.

The award also underscores the bank’s remarkable growth in both direct and indirect financing portfolios targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), driven by its dedication to delivering fast, innovative financial solutions. Among its flagship programs are “Ezdehar” and Medical Financing, with the total value of the SME financing portfolio surpassing USD 220 million in just three years.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the bank’s journey toward empowering SMEs, reflecting its firm commitment to offering specialized financial solutions built on a deep understanding of this vital sector. Through these efforts, the bank has provided optimal support to over 930 small and medium-sized projects across key sectors that contribute to national economic development.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt believes that empowering entrepreneurs is a cornerstone of economic progress and an investment in a more prosperous and sustainable future. The bank continues to develop innovative financing programs that unleash the potential of the SME sector and open new avenues for growth and expansion. Beyond new programs, the bank’s support for SMEs is rooted in a comprehensive, long-standing strategy that focuses on providing flexible financing solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of this dynamic segment.