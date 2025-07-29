Cairo – In line with its ongoing commitment to supporting education and enhancing its role in corporate social responsibility, Al Baraka Bank Egypt has announced a donation of EGP 5 million to Sheikh Saleh Kamel Secondary School for Applied Technology and Ready-Made Garments, affiliated with The Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation.

This donation, which aims to cover the school’s expenses in Tanta City, comes as part of a joint coordination with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, and through a partnership between Al Baraka Bank Egypt and the Federation of Egyptian Industries, with the goal of supporting specialized technical education.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of several leaders from both sides, including Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, and Mr. Abdelaziz Samir, Deputy CEO for Consumer Banking at Al Baraka Bank. Representing the Sheikh Saleh Kamel Humanitarian Foundation were Mr. Hammam Zaree, Member of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, and Dr. Mahmoud Khedr, Acting Executive Director.

This initiative focuses on modern specializations required by the labor market, in addition to strengthening an education system based on innovation, scientific research, and entrepreneurship. It's worth noting that the school annually accommodates approximately 125 underprivileged students aged between 14 and 15, and provides scholarships for financially struggling students to pursue their university education at several private Egyptian universities. This donation is specifically allocated to cover these students' tuition fees, provide essential educational tools, and fund staff salaries, electricity costs, and operational services.

Mr. Hazem Hegzay, CEO and Vice Chairman at Al Baraka Bank Egypt, expressed pride in this partnership, stating: "At Al Baraka Bank Egypt, we believe that quality education is the fundamental pillar for building a society capable of keeping pace with economic and social changes. This contribution supports the National Strategy to reform and develop Technical Education launched by the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, with the aim of elevating this type of education and linking it to labor market needs. We also highly value the fruitful cooperation with the Federation of Egyptian Industries as an honorable model for effective partnership between the private sector and civil society. Advancing technical education requires concerted efforts and integrated roles, and we at Al Baraka Bank are committed to continuing to support these strategic partnerships that place Egypt's youth at the heart of the development process."

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Khedr, Acting Executive Director of The Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Bank, stating: "We commend this generous initiative from Al Baraka Bank Egypt, which directly contributes to providing a comprehensive educational environment for our students by funding the school's essential needs, whether in terms of tools, infrastructure, or human resources. This support gains double importance in light of the unique advantages the school offers, which include students receiving two accredited certificates; AHK certificate from the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC), and another Egyptian certificate that complies with modern standards, in addition to studying the German language. We also provide students with vocational training within factories, daily transportation, and meals, which enhances our ability to graduate a generation scientifically and practically qualified, and capable of competing in local and international labor markets."

This collaboration is built on a shared belief in the importance of integration between various sectors to create a positive and sustainable impact on the lives of individuals and local communities in Egypt. The Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation plays an active role in supporting community initiatives that contribute to empowering individuals and helping them overcome economic and social challenges, positively reflecting on improving the quality of life and promoting comprehensive development.

Building on this shared vision, this initiative reinforces Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s ongoing commitment to education and community empowerment. From Delta University to Elsewedy University (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt, and from Sohag villages to the halls of EDUGATE, Egypt's largest university gathering, the bank has left its mark through initiatives that touch the lives of students and youth, whether through equipping laboratories, covering expenses, providing financial facilities, or supporting hospitals that serve thousands.